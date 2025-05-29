Fortnite update today (29th May): What changes in the patch notes?

So, for all the news on what's coming in this week's Fortnite update, read on!

Perhaps the biggest addition in this week's update is that Star Wars' own Star Destroyers are making an appearance in Fortnite.

Players will be able to take control of their very own Star Destroyer, raining down lasers on unfortunate players.

It's the newest (and certainly the biggest) flying vehicle added in this season, alongside the TIE Fighters and X-Wings we've already got.

We're also getting even more Star Wars cosmetics, as if we hadn't been treated to enough already, with Sith Rey reportedly joining the fray, according to noted leaker ShiinaBR.

The skin will be available in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or as part of the Apprentice Rey Bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Following on from that, we're also set to get a new Sabrina Carpenter event this week.

The Espresso singer got herself a Fortnite skin earlier this year, and this week will introduce some more cosmetics themed around her song Bed Chem.

As well as this, between 30th May and 16th June, there will be a brand new LTE called Dance with Sabrina, letting players take part in a concert and dance along to some of her biggest hits in a Fortnite Festival-style game mode.

Last, but not least, this week's update is adding in a bubble chat feature, with a selection of speech bubbles to choose from that will show up above your player model when you chat in-game!

That's it for this week's update – it's a big one, but with the upcoming live event looming over the horizon, Epic Games looks to be saving the best for last!

