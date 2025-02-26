It's taking things in an interesting turn, bringing a touch of Grand Theft Auto to the game with heists, rapping, and a gangster hideout.

There are plenty of cool skins to grab, including that of chief villain Fletcher Kane.

Speaking of whom, there's a quest involving him called "the baron is reportedly hoarding gold in his office" that you might be struggling with.

It's difficult, and it's near-impossible to find on the map.

But we're here to help. Let's get you that gold!

How to complete Fortnite's 'the baron is reportedly hoarding gold in his office' quest

First things first, where do we go? The best place to land if you want to start this mission is Outlaw Oasis.

You've probably been here before, but it's marked on the map so you should have no problem finding it.

Hopefully, once you land, you'll get the message, "Give Valentina the signal to start cracking the vault."

So, find Valentina (she should be near the sauna) and talk to her. When you're in conversation, select the "Get Briefed" dialogue option. The mission should begin, so prepare to follow her to the safe.

She'll then make her way to the safe to begin cracking the code. Once you're both there, many enemies will spawn. So make sure you defend her!

After you've beaten about six enemies, she should be done. Talk to her and reap your rewards! It's receive 550 bars, and more than enough XP to level up.

If you're more of a visual learner, however, check out the following video from YouTuber HarryNinetyFour to see how it's done:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.