The latest one to arrive is the Fortnite Iron Spider skin, which heavily resembles the suit Peter Parker wore during 2018's Spider-Man: Homecoming. As expected, the skin is a must-have for Marvel fans.

Instead of appearing in the Battle Pass, fans will have to fork out and spend some V-Bucks in order to add the Iron Spider to their collection.

So, when can players get the Fortnite Iron Spider skin? Keep on reading for all the latest news and the all-important price.

How to get Iron Spider skin in Fortnite explained

The Fortnite Iron Spider skin launched on Saturday 24th August 2024 for UK Fortnite players.

As with other skins that have previously featured within the Fortnite Item Shop, the process of obtaining the Iron Spider skin is extremely straightforward.

Visit the Item shop, select the Iron Spider bundle, confirm the purchase and it will appear in the Locker alongside the other cosmetics.

What's included in the Fortnite Iron Spider skin bundles?

There are two bundles featuring the Fortnite Iron Spider skin.

The smaller of the two bundles costs 2,000 V-Bucks (£12.98) and contains three items:

Iron Spider skin

Arachno Jets glider

Iron Spider Gauntlets pickaxe

The larger of the bundles costs 2,600 V-Bucks (£16.87) and has a total of eight themed items for players to customise their character:

Iron Spider skin

Arachno Jets glider

Iron Spider Gauntlets pickaxe

Arachno-Arms back bling

Spider-Stroll emote

Iron Spider guitar

Iron Spider Webbing wrap

Iron Spider spray

