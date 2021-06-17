Fortnite Concept Royale: How to get your own custom skin in the game

Epic Games has announced Fortnite Concept Royale, a competition that will result in two lucky fans getting their own custom skins added to the hugely popular game.

In an official Fortnite blog post, the team from Epic Games explained that they are “looking for two exceptional community-created concepts to be turned into in-game Outfits.”

Touching on the specifics of the prize, the developers added: “Both Outfits will make their official debut this December during Fortnite’s to-be-announced Winter 2021 event.”

With a winter reveal in mind, fans are encouraged to send in “your most festive, frosty, and fun designs to bundle up in this holiday season.”

And so, if you fancy your chances of designing a spectacular seasonal outfit that would look awesome in Fortnite, read on for all the essential details on how to enter the competition!

How to enter Fortnite Concept Royale skin design competition

Entering your custom skin design into the Fortnite Concept Royale competition is actually pretty simple. Firstly, of course, you’ve got to make the design and get it looking as good as you can.

When you’re ready to enter the competition, you just need to post a picture of your entry on either Twitter or Instagram, making sure to include the hashtag #ConceptRoyaleContest.

Epic Games has stated that two winners will be chosen. Both winners will get to see their concepts adapted into in-game Outfits in Fortnite, and they will also receive a cash prize of $2,500 USD.

When does the Fortnite Concept Royale competition close?

The competition will end at 11:59pm ET on 11th July 2021 (that’s 4:59am on 12th July 2021 UK time) so you’ll want to get your Tweet or Instagram post shared before that deadline rolls around.

The contest began on 15th June 2021 at 10am ET, so there’s nothing stopping you from entering right now. That is, of course, if you’re old enough to enter!

You must be at least 13 years old to enter this competition, and it’s also worth taking a look at the full terms and conditions on the Epic Games website.

