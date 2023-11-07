Several deals have taken place between Netflix, Apple and the FM team, meaning you don't just head to each's respective mobile store and download. There's a little added complication.

To break this all down, here are the differences between FM24 Mobile and FM24 Touch as well as how to gain access to each one. Head below for all the details:

What’s the difference between FM24 Mobile and FM24 Touch?

Football Manager 24. Sega

The most obvious difference between FM24 Mobile and FM24 Touch is where each version of the football manager game can be played. For instance, FM24 Mobile is exclusive to Netflix members (and only playable on phones), whereas FM24 Touch is available on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch.

When it comes to features, FM24 Mobile is essentially a simplified version of Football Manager, utilising a top-down view for matches with basic mechanics. Less information is granted on screen, for better or worse, with media interactions also paired down. It's the most basic way to experience Football Manager but still gets the job done.

FM24 Touch, on the other hand, offers full 3D matches with many of the main mechanics making their way across too. Since the game is built for both Apple Arcade and Switch, a lot of the console perks have been afforded to the former. An optimised skin has been designed for iPhone users along with a "refreshed" Set Piece Creator, as well as the ability to bring forward progress from FM23 Touch.

How to get FM24 Mobile for ‘free’ with Netflix

Netflix. Netflix

Since Sports Interactive and publisher Sega have agreed to an exclusive Netflix partnership for FM24 Mobile, the only way to get access to the game is by owning a Netflix subscription. If you do already, the game can be found under Netflix's suite of games with no in-app purchases, ads or extra fees included.

You should be able to find FM24 Mobile in the Netflix app on your phone, and you will be prompted to download the game once you select it from the menu.

A Netflix subscription can be taken up from £4.99 with ads, £10.99 with no ads and £17.99 to get 4K and more devices for downloads. It's also worth being aware that FM24 Mobile is not available to play via the Netflix app on PC, TV or game consoles.

How to get FM24 Touch for ‘free’ with Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade. Apple

Apple Arcade is a premium subscription that is available for £6.99 a month. This gives you access to FM24 Touch via Apple Arcade, along with 200-plus games that are updated on a regular basis for iPhone, iPac, Apple TV and Mac.

A one-month free trial is available to newcomers wanting to test out the service, so that's a useful way to see if this version of Football Manager is for you. You can also get three months of Apple Arcade for free when purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

If you're an Apple Arcade member, head to the App Store on your Apple device of choice, and you should be able to search for Football Manager 2024 Touch if it doesn't immediately pop up on the Apple Arcade front page.

If you fancy taking up the full experience, Football Manager 2024 is available across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

