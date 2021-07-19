Fall Guys season 5 release date confirmed: Six new rounds and gameplay footage revealed

Fall Guys season five is very nearly upon us, with the developers from Mediatonic revealing – using a special trailer – that ‘Jungle Adventure’ is the theme for the new season.

This, of course, is a major change in tone when you consider that the previous season was set in the distant future… It’s nice to see the Fall Guys developers mixing it up in a big way.

The team behind this gameshow-inspired gaming phenomenon have promised that this new season comes “fully-equipped with an adventurous new theme featuring giant swinging logs, a mysterious Lost Temple and… mechanical Rhinos?!”

There will be six new rounds in Fall Guys season five, alongside the addition of limited-time events (which will be a very familiar concept to fans of Fortnite) that will include Duos and Trios. And so, to get the full lowdown on this new season, read on.

When is the Fall Guys season 5 release date?

As the official announcement declares it, players should “Get ready for some jam-packed jungle action” because “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout season five is stumbling onto Steam and Playstation on July 20th“. If you’re playing on PS4, PS5 or PC, then, you should be able to jump into Fall Guys season five very soon. (As an aside, there’s still no sign of the Xbox or Nintendo Switch versions of the game.)

What are the new rounds in Fall Guys season 5?

Mediatonic has handily provided some official descriptions for the new rounds! So if you want to know what the developers are saying about season five’s new rounds, this is the information you seek:

Treetop Tumble

“Take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous Log Swings and Expanding Frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choices will take you?”

Stompin’ Ground

“What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory? Well, prepare to find out! Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck!”

Lost Temple

“Our most ambitious Round to date…and it’s a new final! Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing.”

Lily Leapers

“Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Keep your head on a swivel for that perfect landing as you conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum.”

Bubble Trouble

“Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that’s all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin’ dreams! Scurry between obstacle-filled active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification.”

Pegwin Pool Party

“Zoom down zippy slides and grab those pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you’ll gain. We hope you’ve got a good grip!”

How do Fall Guys limited-time events work?

Mediatonic has stated that Fall Guys season five will add limited-time events to the game, “bringing a whole new way to conquer the Blunderdome that’s packed with limited-time challenges and unique rewards.

“Each event brings a treasure-laden pathway to untold riches (well… rare costumes, emotes, nameplates, patterns and other desirable treats). And who knows, maybe we’ll be inviting some special guests along to help out?”

There will even be limited-time Duos and Trios shows occurring during Fall Guys season five, which will allow you to team up with your multiplayer mates in brand-new ways!

Is there a gameplay footage trailer for Fall Guys season 5?

Yes, indeed there is! You can take a look at the full reveal of Fall Guys season five by clicking into the video below. If you just want to skip ahead to the gameplay footage, jump to 17 minutes and 30 seconds in. It looks fun, right?

