It's due for release on 16th June, but despite the proximity of that date, we're willing to bet a lot of you are itching to burn rubber on the track right now. Well, you're in luck...

The biggest franchise in Formula One gaming returns this week, and the hype is real. Not only does F1 23 bring back its story mode (sorely missed in last year's release), but it looks incredible - and we reckon it'll play incredibly too.

There is a free demo available right now, and we're here to tell you all the juicy details. We'll also discuss details about the game itself, and where it will be available.

Is F1 23 on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play?

Unfortunately, F1 23 will not be on Game Pass at launch. However, last year's title came to Game Pass in March this year. So we can expect F1 23 to arrive (hopefully) in early 2024!

On the other side, it doesn't seem to be on PS Plus either. That being said, PS Plus is required for online play. You can pre-order the game from the PlayStation Store here.

Is there a free trial or demo for F1 23?

There is indeed! There is an early access trial available if you're subscribed to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The five-hour Early Access trial is also available on PlayStation but, again, you'll need to be subscribed to EA Play.

It's a free five-hour trial, and it's available on all platforms if you're an EA Play subscriber. If you search for it on whichever store you use, and look to install the free trial, you're all good to go!

Best price deals to play F1 23

There are two editions of F1 23: the Standard Edition and the Champions Edition. On Steam, they are £59.99 and £79.99 respectively. On the PlayStation Store, however, the standard edition is higher at £69.99 and £89.99 - the same as the Xbox Store. You can pre-order from Steam here.

But are there any cheaper options?

Well, on CD Keys there seems to be an offer of £45.99! That's a 23% discount, so check that out right here.

However you obtain it, we hope you enjoy the ride!

