Whether competing against friends or progressing through the epic story of Braking Point, there's a lot the game has to offer. With an abundance of tracks , killer voice talent , and smooth gameplay, you're in for a treat – you can read our four-star F1 23 review here .

F1 23 dropped today, and if you're anything like us you've been burning rubber all morning.

However, with this being 2023, there are other means of gaming apart from staring at your TV or monitor. More immersive means.

Is there a VR option for F1 23? It would be pretty cool. And if there is, can we use it on every platform? We'll discuss all the details on the F1 23 VR mode below.

Does F1 23 have a VR mode?

To begin with, yes, F1 23 does have a VR mode.

This is excellent news, because racing games in VR take things to another level. Just prepare for a wee bit of motion sickness if you're not used to it!

Is the F1 23 VR mode on PSVR or just PC?

Unfortunately, F1 23 VR is only available on PC at the moment.

EA has confirmed that F1 23 won't be supported on PSVR, Oculus, or any VR that isn't a PC compatible headset. While this might be quite gutting, who knows what will happen in the future? If anything changes we'll let you know right here!

How to use the F1 23 VR mode

To play F1 23 in VR, you'll need to make sure an app like SteamVR is installed on your PC.

Once it's installed, get the app up and running before you launch F1 23 - just to make sure you know the headset is detected and to save faffing later.

Once this is done, you should be able to zoom through the tracks in VR!

