As it's the official F1 tie-in game, there will be plenty of modes that coincide with the real-life F1 calendar.

It's time to start your engines, put the pedal to the metal, and burn some rubber – F1 23 is out now and we can't wait to get stuck in.

If you're a fan of the sport, then you'll probably be aware of the various tracks across the globe. And you might also be wondering which ones will feature in the game!

Fear not. We'll share the complete list of tracks, along with the calendar below!

Are there new tracks in F1 23?

There certainly are new tracks in F1 23!

In fact, check out this official tweet from EA with images showing off two of the new tracks:

You can see two glitzy tracks in the images: Vegas and Qatar. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to party in Vegas.

F1 23 tracks list: Which races are in the new Formula One game?

This is the complete list along with the calendar dates of their real-life counterparts:

Bahrain International Circuit – March 5, 2023

– March 5, 2023 Jeddah Corniche Circuit – March 19, 2023

– March 19, 2023 Albert Park Circuit – April 2, 2023

– April 2, 2023 Baku City Circuit – April 30, 2023

– April 30, 2023 Miami International Autodrome – May 7, 2023

– May 7, 2023 Imola Circuit – May 19, 2023

– May 19, 2023 Circuit de Monaco – May 28, 2023

– May 28, 2023 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – June 4, 2023

– June 4, 2023 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – June 18, 2023

– June 18, 2023 Red Bull Ring – July 2, 2023

– July 2, 2023 Silverstone Circuit – July 9, 2023

– July 9, 2023 Hungaroring – July 23, 2023

– July 23, 2023 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – July 30, 2023

– July 30, 2023 Circuit Zandvoort – August 27, 2023

– August 27, 2023 Monza Circuit – September 3, 2023

– September 3, 2023 Marina Bay Street Circuit – September 17, 2023

– September 17, 2023 Suzuka International Racing Course – September 24, 2023

– September 24, 2023 Lusail International Circuit – October 8, 2023

– October 8, 2023 Circuit of the Americas – October 22, 2023

– October 22, 2023 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez – October 29, 2023

– October 29, 2023 Interlagos Circuit – November 5, 2023

– November 5, 2023 Las Vegas Street Circuit – November 18, 2023

– November 18, 2023 Yas Marina Circuit – November 26, 2023

And that's the full list. We'll see you on the tracks!

