F1 23 track list: Which tracks are in the new Formula One game?
All the tracks in this year's ultimate F1 sim!
It's time to start your engines, put the pedal to the metal, and burn some rubber – F1 23 is out now and we can't wait to get stuck in.
As it's the official F1 tie-in game, there will be plenty of modes that coincide with the real-life F1 calendar.
If you're a fan of the sport, then you'll probably be aware of the various tracks across the globe. And you might also be wondering which ones will feature in the game!
Fear not. We'll share the complete list of tracks, along with the calendar below!
Are there new tracks in F1 23?
There certainly are new tracks in F1 23!
In fact, check out this official tweet from EA with images showing off two of the new tracks:
You can see two glitzy tracks in the images: Vegas and Qatar. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to party in Vegas.
F1 23 tracks list: Which races are in the new Formula One game?
This is the complete list along with the calendar dates of their real-life counterparts:
- Bahrain International Circuit – March 5, 2023
- Jeddah Corniche Circuit – March 19, 2023
- Albert Park Circuit – April 2, 2023
- Baku City Circuit – April 30, 2023
- Miami International Autodrome – May 7, 2023
- Imola Circuit – May 19, 2023
- Circuit de Monaco – May 28, 2023
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – June 4, 2023
- Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – June 18, 2023
- Red Bull Ring – July 2, 2023
- Silverstone Circuit – July 9, 2023
- Hungaroring – July 23, 2023
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – July 30, 2023
- Circuit Zandvoort – August 27, 2023
- Monza Circuit – September 3, 2023
- Marina Bay Street Circuit – September 17, 2023
- Suzuka International Racing Course – September 24, 2023
- Lusail International Circuit – October 8, 2023
- Circuit of the Americas – October 22, 2023
- Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez – October 29, 2023
- Interlagos Circuit – November 5, 2023
- Las Vegas Street Circuit – November 18, 2023
- Yas Marina Circuit – November 26, 2023
And that's the full list. We'll see you on the tracks!
