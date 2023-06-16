No doubt you've already finished your first few laps against friends online - it's a blessing that crossplay is available from the start this time.

If you're anything like us, you raced out to the shops today (or booted up your online store) to get your hands on F1 23 . We've been hyped about it for a while, but today is finally release day.

But what about the story mode? The Braking Point campaign is back, after it wasn't included in last year's F1, and it really is spectacular. You can read about how much we loved it in our F1 23 review.

And the acting is incredible. If you're wondering who's the voice talent behind the characters, we'll share the main cast list below!

F1 23 cast: Full list of voice actors for Braking Point 2

Of course there will be a few cameos from real-life folk in the industry, but who are the actors bringing their talent to the story?

Emer Kenny plays Callie Mayer

plays Callie Mayer Aiden Felgate plays Aiden Jackson

plays Aiden Jackson Daniel Ben Zenou plays Devon Butler

plays Devon Butler Christopher Dane plays Casper Akkerman

plays Casper Akkerman David Bark Jones plays Davidoff Butler

plays Davidoff Butler Joe Alessi plays Andreo Konner

plays Andreo Konner Caroline Koutsoudes plays interviewer

Where do you know the F1 23 cast from?

You might know a lot of the cast from the previous game, but where else are they from? And what about the new blood?

Firstly, let's talk about Emer Kenny (Callie Mayer). She might not be billed as the protagonist, but her story arc, brought to life with tremendous acting talent - without spoilers - steals the show. You might know her from EastEnders as Zsa Zsa Carter, but she also wrote and appeared in ITV's Karen Pirie adaptation.

Returning lead Aiden Felgate provides another stellar performance as Aiden Jackson. He has also dabbled in short films. Daniel Ben Zenou returns, after playing the antagonist in the last game. His arc in this one might surprise you! Zenou has starred in films like Monster Family 2, and the TV show Skins.

Veteran Christopher Dane, who plays Akkerman, is also an EastEnders alum. You might also have seen him in the TV fantasy Ren.

David Bark Jones is another acting vet, with a career - which began in stage - spanning three decades. He's appeared in plenty of films too, from the classic 1995 Pride and Prejudice to the 2020 thriller The Courier.

Joe Alessi is known for his role on long-running soap Coronation Street, as well as a role in Bridget Jones. Caroline Koutsoudes is yet another EastEnders star, who also appeared in White Gold.

It's a stellar cast, and they bring the story of Braking Point to life.

