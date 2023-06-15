What's even cooler is the fact that the story mode is returning. For the first time since F1 21, we're getting another Braking Point campaign – you can read about just how much this adds to the game in our four-star F1 23 review .

F1 23 is dropping on 16th June (tomorrow!) and we're super hyped to get behind the wheel once more.

Of course, we'll have some good old fashioned competitive modes too. What's a racing game without whooping your friends? And it looks fantastic, so whichever platform you play F1 23 on it's going to be an exhilarating experience.

But what about crossplay? We'll look into whether or not F1 23 has a crossplay feature below, so read on to find out more.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Does F1 23 have crossplay? Multiplayer between platforms explained

The first time crossplay was introduced to the series was last year, with F1 22. So surely they wouldn't ditch it this year?

Thankfully they haven't; crossplay will be a feature in F1 23. Codemasters has confirmed it. It's possible on all platforms, too, so whether your friends are on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC – you'll be able to play with them. And this time it'll be available from day one!

How to enable crossplay in F1 23

In F1 22, you had to manually enable crossplay, and it will be the same with this year's release.

It will be turned off by default, so to play against friends on a different platform you'll need to enable it through the Game Options. You can access this on the main menu. Once you're in Game Options, head to Settings and you should see the Crossplay option.

You can toggle it on or off, so make sure it's on and you're good to go!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast