Yet it also leaves us asking about the Everybody 1-2-Switch! release date, pre-order details and latest news. Fortunately, we have the answers to all.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! has had a first look ahead of the Nintendo Direct and it’s safe to say the game is going to be bonkers - and we can’t wait to get in on the fun.

The original 1-2-Switch from 2017 was a great showcase for what the nascent console could do at the time, but it was limited in its scope.

It’s clear in the years since Nintendo have thought a great deal about the innumerable silly things that we could pay them for the pleasure of doing.

Hopefully, at the upcoming Nintendo Direct, we can see even more of the game in action but, until then, read on to find out everything you need to know about the Everybody 1-2-Switch! release date, pre-order details, what platforms it’ll be available on, gameplay details and trailers.

The Everybody-1-2-Switch! release date is 30th June 2023. Not long to wait at all until we are making fools of ourselves at a competitive level.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! will be joining June titles We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie - which released on 2nd June - and Story of Seasons: Wonderful Life - which will be released on 27th June.

It’s shaping up to be quite the month for big games for the Switch.

Can I pre-order Everybody 1-2-Switch!?

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is available for pre-order right now and you can order it from GAME for £24.99.

There aren’t any sort of pre-order exclusives, but if you want to have the game ready for the party you have planned on Friday 30th June then you may well want to get ordering it sooner rather than later.

Which consoles and platforms can play Everybody 1-2-Switch!?

Everybody 1-2-Switch! will – perhaps unsurprisingly, given the name – be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It’s a shame - as we’d love to see some utterly mad games like this come to PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

The first title, 1-2-Switch, was also a Switch exclusive - further confirming our belief the sequel will remain so.

With Everybody 1-2-Switch!, people without a controller can play too, as you can use your phone to connect to the party for games with many more players than before - so you better make sure your living room is big enough... or consider swarming the local park.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! gameplay and story details

Everybody 1-2-Switch! will feature even more games than its predecessor and, as we said earlier, many more people can play than ever before - with Nintendo saying that up to 100 players can be in one party by connecting with their phone via a unique QR code.

Some of the games confirmed are: Balloons, where you have to blow a balloon up to just before it pops; Relay Race, which sees you running on the spot before passing the joy-con to the next runner; and a ninja star throwing game, where someone in the middle of a ring of players has to dodge as many of them as possible.

We’ve also seen some of the truly massive multiplayer in action, with: Sit Down!, where the last folk to sit are out; a jump-rope game, where those struck by the skipping rope are out; and the exceedingly ridiculous UFOs, where two teams have to move in sync with one another to communicate with aliens, à la the keyboard-synth communication in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Is there an Everybody 1-2-Switch! trailer?

Everybody 1-2-Switch! got a ‘First Look Party’ video which gave us a glimpse of the absolutely bizarre and hilarious antics we can expect to get up to. We’ve included this just down below.

As seen in the video, 16 content creators are invited to a party hosted by our favourite horse-faced friend Horus to demo the new game, but are quickly joined by a host of other people to show just how many players can take part this time round.

If aliens ever intercepted the trailer from Earth and saw how people tried to communicate with them, we think it’s safe to say they would never visit us - because, clearly, humans are just too bananas to risk meeting.

