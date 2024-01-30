We’ll also be taking a look at how Enshrouded runs on the Steam Deck, but as an early access title, much is subject to change on this front.

Our introduction is running out of steam, though, so we’ll waffle no further and get to it!

Which platforms can play Enshrouded?

Currently, you can only play Enshrouded on Steam and via GeForce Now.

If you’re unsure if GeForce Now is available in your territory, have a gander at this comprehensive list that has all the countries the service operates in.

All GeForce Now tiers will give players a smooth experience, as the GPUs used for the service will keep your frame rates high.

Via the Proton compatibility layer, Enshrouded runs quite well for those on Linux, too, which opens up the question of playing the game on Steam Deck - which we’ll take a look at just below.

Can you play Enshrouded on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Enshrouded on the Steam Deck - but the performance is very choppy.

The Steam Deck struggles to maintain a steady 30FPS in the beginning sections of the game, which are far less demanding than some other parts of the world map.

Some players report Enshrouded dips between 15-20FPS, even with the lowest possible settings

As Enshrouded is in Early Access, performance could potentially improve with further optimisation, but seeing as the game is an open-world crafting game with endless variables, it is hard to say whether the Steam Deck will ever truly be a good fit.

There is good gamepad support, so Enshrouded controls well, but that doesn’t count for much if you’re playing the PowerPoint Presentation equivalent of a crafting game.

Will Enshrouded come to Xbox, PS5 or any other platforms?

Yes, Enshrouded will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in the future.

Developer Keen Games confirmed this on its FAQ page, saying: "The game will be released in Steam Early Access first. We will eventually bring the game to other platforms (namely, [PlayStation] 5 and Xbox X|S) and storefronts, after completion."

When the game will be 'complete' isn’t clear just yet, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on its progress. The game could also potentially come to the long-rumoured Switch 2, provided the CPU is up to the task.

Given the performance woes on the Steam Deck, it may prove a bridge too far. However, with Nvidia providing the game via GeForce Now and being the likely manufacturer of the Switch 2 APU, it may be able to work some magic to get it to play nice.

