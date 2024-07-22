To simplify things, we've rounded up every Scadutree Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them in the Land of Shadow.

What do Scadutree Blessings do in Elden Ring? Fragments explained

A Scadutree Fragment in Elden Ring. Bandai Namco

A Scadutree Fragment helps your Tarnished get stronger and with the level of challenge posed by some of the DLC's bosses, such as Rellana and Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames, it can be useful to get an upper hand where possible. Simply put: every time you use a Scadutree Blessing, the amount of damage dealt is increased and the amount of damage received is decreased.

To utilise a Scadutree Fragment, head to any Site of Grace and choose the 'Shadow Realm Blessing' option to enable the upgrade.

Full list of Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring. Bandai Namco/FromSoftware

All 50 Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree are split between 12 different areas in The Land of Shadow.

Abyssal Woods

Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Belarut, Tower of Settlement

Castle Ensis

Cerulean Coast

Charo's Hidden Grave

Enir-Llim

Gravesite Plain

Jagged Peak

Scadu Altus

Shadow Keep

Stone Coffin Fissure

Many of them are found next to Miquella's Crosses and Sites of Grace – however, there is a good number found elsewhere. Eight Fragments can be found together, so you will need to visit 42 specific locations to obtain them all.

The full location of them all can be found below:

Scadutree Fragment #1 and #2 – Gravesite Plain, a statue close to the Church of Consolation

Scadutree Fragment #3 – From the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace, head southwest to find a Shadowpot before defeating it

Scadutree Fragment #4 – Gravesite Plain, defeat the Shadowpot northeast of Scorched Ruins

Scadutree Fragment #5 – Gravesite Plain, besides the Three-Path Cross

Scadutree Fragment #6 – Found outside Castle Ensis

Scadutree Fragment #7 – Prospect Town, head south to Belurat and kill the Shadowpot

Scadutree Fragment #8 – Belurat Cross before the two Spider Scorpions

Scadutree Fragment #9 – Gravesite Plain, Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #10 – Checkpoint Cross by Castle Ensis

Scadutree Fragment #11 – By Miquella's Cross at the Spiral Rise Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #12 – Cerulean Coast Cross, Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #13 – Found on a corpse within a small cave on the west

Scadutree Fragment #14 – Miquella's Cross, near to Fissure Cross Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #15 – Head to Charo's Hidden Grave and defeat Lesser Golden Hippopotamus

Scadutree Fragment #16 – Jagged Peak, top of hill after rolling stone segment

Scadutree Fragment #17 – Stone Coffin Fissue, Fissure Cross

Scadutree Fragment #18 – Highroad Cross, Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #19 and #20 – Statue by Church of the Crusade in Scadu Atlus

Scadutree Fragment #21 – Scadu Atlus, Statue of Marika infront of Shadow Keep

Scadutree Fragment #22 – Scadu Atlus, near Miquella's cross by the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #23 – Scadu Atlus, defeat the Shadowpot behind the building in the East of Moorth Ruins

Scadutree Fragment #24 and #25 – Scadu Atlus, Kill the Golden Hippotamus

Scadutree Fragment #26 – Scadu Atlus, head up the Spiritspring hill near the Scaduview Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #27 – Scadu Atlus, shallow water north of Statue of Marika

Scadutree Fragment #28 – Scadu Atlus, Specimen Storehouse by Fourth Floor Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #29 – Scadu Atlus, Ruins of Unte, waterfall

Scadutree Fragment #30 – Scadu Atlus, Shadow Keep Church District, top of Marika statue

Scadutree Fragment #31 – Scadu Atlus, Specimen Storehouse, eighth floor

Scadutree Fragment #32, #33,#34, #35, #36 and #37 – Scadu Atlus, Back Gate Site of Grace, follow the path until reaching the Scadutree Chalice

Scadutree Fragment #38 – Gravesite Plain, Spiral Rise Site of Grace, Altar Room

Scadutree Fragment #39 – Enir-Illim, Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

Scadutree Fragment #40 and #41 – Abyssal Woods, Church Ruins

Scadutree Fragment #42 – Abyssal Woods, Site of Grace, head north to find a corpse

Scadutree Fragment #43 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, West Site of Grace, head up stairs then northwest until coming across an altar

Scadutree Fragment #44 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, Temple Town Ruins, corpse on bridge

Scadutree Fragment #45 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, East Site of Grace, Miquella's Cross

Scadutree Fragment #46 and #47 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, kill Lesser Golden Hippopotamus by Viaduct Minor Tower

Scadutree Fragment #48 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, Spirtspring within ruins, defeat Shadowpot

Scadutree Fragment #49 – Gravesite Plains, Main Gate Site of Grace

Scadutree Fragment #50 – Gravesite Plains, Spiral Rise Site of Grace, head to where you found Inquisitor ashes, Belurat, found at bottom of the statue

Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

