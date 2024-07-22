Elden Ring Scadutree Fragments: Location list and what blessings do
All 50 Scadutree Fragments found in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree introduces many new bosses, areas to explore and a couple of new upgrade materials – most notably, the Scadutree Fragment which is a key way to improve your offensive and defensive capabilities.
As one of the most valuable and useful new additions, it's highly recommended to track down as many Scadutree Fragments as possible, considering the high difficulty that comes with the expansion. Many of these you will naturally come across on your journey, but plenty are easily missed.
To simplify things, we've rounded up every Scadutree Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them in the Land of Shadow.
What do Scadutree Blessings do in Elden Ring? Fragments explained
A Scadutree Fragment helps your Tarnished get stronger and with the level of challenge posed by some of the DLC's bosses, such as Rellana and Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flames, it can be useful to get an upper hand where possible. Simply put: every time you use a Scadutree Blessing, the amount of damage dealt is increased and the amount of damage received is decreased.
To utilise a Scadutree Fragment, head to any Site of Grace and choose the 'Shadow Realm Blessing' option to enable the upgrade.
Full list of Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring
All 50 Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree are split between 12 different areas in The Land of Shadow.
- Abyssal Woods
- Ancient Ruins of Rauh
- Belarut, Tower of Settlement
- Castle Ensis
- Cerulean Coast
- Charo's Hidden Grave
- Enir-Llim
- Gravesite Plain
- Jagged Peak
- Scadu Altus
- Shadow Keep
- Stone Coffin Fissure
Many of them are found next to Miquella's Crosses and Sites of Grace – however, there is a good number found elsewhere. Eight Fragments can be found together, so you will need to visit 42 specific locations to obtain them all.
The full location of them all can be found below:
Scadutree Fragment #1 and #2 – Gravesite Plain, a statue close to the Church of Consolation
Scadutree Fragment #3 – From the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace, head southwest to find a Shadowpot before defeating it
Scadutree Fragment #4 – Gravesite Plain, defeat the Shadowpot northeast of Scorched Ruins
Scadutree Fragment #5 – Gravesite Plain, besides the Three-Path Cross
Scadutree Fragment #6 – Found outside Castle Ensis
Scadutree Fragment #7 – Prospect Town, head south to Belurat and kill the Shadowpot
Scadutree Fragment #8 – Belurat Cross before the two Spider Scorpions
Scadutree Fragment #9 – Gravesite Plain, Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #10 – Checkpoint Cross by Castle Ensis
Scadutree Fragment #11 – By Miquella's Cross at the Spiral Rise Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #12 – Cerulean Coast Cross, Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #13 – Found on a corpse within a small cave on the west
Scadutree Fragment #14 – Miquella's Cross, near to Fissure Cross Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #15 – Head to Charo's Hidden Grave and defeat Lesser Golden Hippopotamus
Scadutree Fragment #16 – Jagged Peak, top of hill after rolling stone segment
Scadutree Fragment #17 – Stone Coffin Fissue, Fissure Cross
Scadutree Fragment #18 – Highroad Cross, Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #19 and #20 – Statue by Church of the Crusade in Scadu Atlus
Scadutree Fragment #21 – Scadu Atlus, Statue of Marika infront of Shadow Keep
Scadutree Fragment #22 – Scadu Atlus, near Miquella's cross by the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #23 – Scadu Atlus, defeat the Shadowpot behind the building in the East of Moorth Ruins
Scadutree Fragment #24 and #25 – Scadu Atlus, Kill the Golden Hippotamus
Scadutree Fragment #26 – Scadu Atlus, head up the Spiritspring hill near the Scaduview Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #27 – Scadu Atlus, shallow water north of Statue of Marika
Scadutree Fragment #28 – Scadu Atlus, Specimen Storehouse by Fourth Floor Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #29 – Scadu Atlus, Ruins of Unte, waterfall
Scadutree Fragment #30 – Scadu Atlus, Shadow Keep Church District, top of Marika statue
Scadutree Fragment #31 – Scadu Atlus, Specimen Storehouse, eighth floor
Scadutree Fragment #32, #33,#34, #35, #36 and #37 – Scadu Atlus, Back Gate Site of Grace, follow the path until reaching the Scadutree Chalice
Scadutree Fragment #38 – Gravesite Plain, Spiral Rise Site of Grace, Altar Room
Scadutree Fragment #39 – Enir-Illim, Cleansing Chamber Anteroom
Scadutree Fragment #40 and #41 – Abyssal Woods, Church Ruins
Scadutree Fragment #42 – Abyssal Woods, Site of Grace, head north to find a corpse
Scadutree Fragment #43 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, West Site of Grace, head up stairs then northwest until coming across an altar
Scadutree Fragment #44 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, Temple Town Ruins, corpse on bridge
Scadutree Fragment #45 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, East Site of Grace, Miquella's Cross
Scadutree Fragment #46 and #47 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, kill Lesser Golden Hippopotamus by Viaduct Minor Tower
Scadutree Fragment #48 – Ancient Ruins of Rauh, Spirtspring within ruins, defeat Shadowpot
Scadutree Fragment #49 – Gravesite Plains, Main Gate Site of Grace
Scadutree Fragment #50 – Gravesite Plains, Spiral Rise Site of Grace, head to where you found Inquisitor ashes, Belurat, found at bottom of the statue
Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
