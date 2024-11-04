You can tinker with the lighting during the character creator, but it's still different from seeing your character in action, so you may even want to change this up once you see your character in the wild scrapping enemies.

Below, we've outlined how to change your character's appearance and some characteristics you can't change once you begin your adventure.

How to change appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard explained

Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare

Fortunately, changing your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is incredibly simple: all you need to do is go to the game's hub, The Lighthouse. Once in the Lighthouse, go to the room with beds where you find Varric kipping, where you wake up when first arriving in the area after the prologue.

You will need to complete the prologue before accessing the character creator.

From here, go to the mirror in the back right corner (Mirror of Transformation) and hit the button prompt to enter the character creator again.

Here, you can tinker with your character as much as you want and as frequently as you like. However, certain things cannot be changed after starting a fresh playthrough.

What character features can't be changed in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Certain things cannot be altered in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, mainly because of the gameplay repercussions.

Your race and lineage, for example, have to remain the same, and are mentioned consistently throughout a playthrough by the incredibly talented voice cast.

Here's what you can't change:

Pronouns

Race/Lineage

Faction

The above all contribute to your character's background, so it can't be changed during a playthrough. You must start a fresh save if you wish to change any of them.

