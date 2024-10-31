Whether you're attempting to romance them or engaging in simple conversation, there's an extensive talent roster that have lent their voices to the game.

But who are they? Do you recognise them from other games or movies? Keep on reading for a closer look!

Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast list

Below is a list of the full Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast confirmed so far:

Jee Young Han - Bellara

- Bellara Jessica Clark - Neve

- Neve Ali Hillis - Harding

- Harding Ike Amadi - Davrin

- Davrin Jim Maley - Taash

- Taash Matthew Mercer - Manfred

- Manfred Nick Boraine - Emmrich

- Emmrich Brian Bloom - Varric

- Varric Gareth David-Lloyd - Solas

- Solas Ellen Dublin - Evka

- Evka Miranda Raison - Cassandra Pentaghast

- Cassandra Pentaghast Claudia Black - Morrigan

- Morrigan Erika Ishii - Rook voice 1

- Rook voice 1 Jeff Berg - Rook voice 2

- Rook voice 2 Bryony Corrigan - Rook voice 3

- Rook voice 3 Alex Jordan - Rook voice 4

Where do you know the Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors from?

For those who have played the game, you'll know the Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice cast is packed full of talent. But where have you heard these voices before? Have you seen them in a movie?

Let's take a closer look!

Jee Young Han has featured in a number of shows. Han appeared as the voice of Sentinel Dax in Anthem alongside starring as Esti Nelson in Disney Plus series UnPrisoned.

Ellen Dubin is no stranger to the Dragon Age series. She's featured in the Dragon Age: The Missing comic book but for Veilguard, she's making her video game debut.

Miranda Raison has also played parts in previous Dragon Age games and returns as Cassandra in Veilguard. Little is known about her role in Veilguard but we can't wait to find out.

Jim Maley arrives in Veilguard as a dragon hunter that's already pledged their allegiance to the Lords of Fortune. Star Trek fans will know Maley as Ensign Kova Rin Esmar in Picard and has also appeared in tech-based drama Silicon Valley as Gladys.

For Call of Duty fans, you may recognise Nick Boraine, the voice of Emmrich. Alongside an appearance in District 9, they've also lent their talents in Black Ops 4, and 2019's Modern Warfare.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.