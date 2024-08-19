The latest in the series, 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, was hugely successful. So what can we expect from the next one?

Let's take a look at everything we know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

It was announced back in 2020, but you'll be glad to know that the wait is almost over.

The follow up to Dragon Age: Inquisition will be dropping on Thursday 31st October 2024.

Just in time for Halloween... does that mean there'll be a spooky element?

Can I pre-order Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

You can indeed! Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available for pre-purchase on Steam.

The regular edition is £49.99, and the deluxe edition £69.99.

Which consoles and platforms can play Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will drop on Playstation 5, the Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

No Switch or previous gen release this time, we're afraid!

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay and story details

In what might be a clever nod to the time between game releases, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set 10 years after Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Like with the previous titles, you'll be able to import your world state from your previous game's save. After creating your character (including lineage, fighting class, and backstory), the rich world of Thedas will be open to us again... well, sort of.

Rather than open-world exploration, players will travel using the Eluvian network. And in another change to the gameplay, the combat is more real-time action than tactical. This might upset a few fans, but we hope the Dragon Age spirit remains, and we'll grow to love it.

Fans will be very glad to hear, however, that actor Claudia Black is returning as Morrigan.

Is there a Dragon Age: The Veilguard trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! Check out the epic release date trailer below:

