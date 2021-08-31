Destiny 2 The Witch Queen DLC: release date, gameplay and latest news

The next big DLC chapter for Destiny 2 will be The Witch Queen – it’s a dramatic addition to the game that will introduce, at long last, a powerful and long-teased villain called Savathûn who has been teased in the game for the last six years.

But we still have a while before we get to face her and so all we can do is to find out every last bit of information that we can on what the much-hyped DLC has in store for us when it heads to the game in early 2022.

So, read on for all we know about Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen DLC and who the ominous Savathûn is.

When is The Witch Queen DLC release date for Destiny 2?

Alas, we still have some time to wait before we can take on the Witch Queen in Destiny 2 as the DLC is not scheduled for release until Tuesday, 22nd February 2022.

As for what it is about, here is what has been said over on the Bungie blog, which sounds very exciting: “The Witch Queen represents an important evolution in the ongoing story of Destiny 2.

“Beyond Light built the foundation and allowed us to weave the world-building of Destiny and Destiny 2 together, but The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we’ve ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes and villains that persist over multiple future releases. Even more importantly, the conclusion of these releases will also conclude the “Light and Darkness Saga,” the conflict we first introduced with the launch of Destiny many years ago.

“As we’ve been developing The Witch Queen, we realized that we needed this release to be the first of many moments crucial to the story of Destiny. With so much leading to and dependent on what happens in The Witch Queen, we wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to build out this journey in the right way, starting with an exceptional first chapter in The Witch Queen.”

Who is The Witch Queen in Destiny 2?

The Witch Queen is known as Savathûn and you would likely have heard her name mentioned many times over the years with players eagerly awaiting a face-off with her for a heck of a long time now – she was first mentioned back in 2015 in The Taken King DLC.

Formerly known as Sathona, Savathûn is a Hive Wizard and she has two sisters called Xivu Arath and Oryx, the Taken King – both of which long-time Destiny players will be more than familiar with. She is keen to know the darkest secrets of the universe and has long been thought of as an imposing foe.

How tall is The Witch Queen in Destiny 2?

Making Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu look as tall as Frodo Baggins, Savathûn is said to be around 21 feet tall, which makes her even more terrifying than she already appeared to be.

What’s new with Destiny 2 gameplay for The Witch Queen DLC?

We know that the Glaive energy weapon is on the way and that it will be the debut for a first-person melee weapon in the game for one. And as for the setting for the DLC, players will be heading to Savathûn’s Throne World for the adventure.

We also know that we will get the addition of a weapon crafting system to the game and that it can be used for custom shader, mod, and stat combination options. But more on what gameplay will be like in the DLC and what changes there will be for it remains known only by those at Bungie. Hopefully, we will learn even more soon!

Is there a trailer for Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen DLC?

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen DLC recently received an announcement trailer, which is right below for you to watch now! It looks pretty cool, right?

