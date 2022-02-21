Is Destiny 2 down? Server status & when scheduled maintenance ends

The Destiny 2 developer Bungie was bought by Sony recently, but that hasn't slowed the game down at all. The big Destiny 2 Witch Queen release date is still right around the corner, and that major DLC requires a bit of scheduled maintenance.

Is Destiny 2 down? Considering that this much-loved game depends on its servers to keep the players online, that question does raise its curious head from time to time.

This time, the Destiny 2 server outage has been announced in advance, and we've got all the details you should need below. Keep on reading to find out when Destiny 2 will go offline, and when it should return.

Destiny 2 scheduled maintenance today

On its official website, Bungie has shared the following timetable for this week's scheduled maintenance, which will bring The Witch Queen content into the game.

Destiny 2 will go offline as 6:45pm PST on Monday 21st February. Translated into UK time, this means that the Destiny 2 servers will go dark at 2:45am GMT on the morning of Tuesday 22nd February.

At that time, players will be removed from games and will not be able to start any new ones. Destiny 2 will be down for a number of hours while the patch takes place.

When does Destiny 2 come back online?

Destiny 2 will come back online at 9am PST on 22nd February, the developers have promised. Here in the UK, that means you should be able to jump back into Destiny 2 from 5pm GMT on 22nd February.

Prior to this, you should be able to pre-load the Destiny 2 Update 4.0.0.1 patch at any time from 3am GMT on the morning of 22nd February, but you won't be able to launch the game or its new Witch Queen content until 5pm.

Read more on Destiny: Crow actor talks embracing villainy in our exclusive interview

Destiny 2 sign-in problems and queue times expected

Bungie said on its website that between 5pm and 6pm GMT on 22nd February, "players logging into the game may be placed in a queue and may experience sign-on issues as background maintenance is still ongoing".

From 6pm onwards on 22nd February, the background maintenance is "expected to conclude". Bungie encourages any players that are still having problems after that to report them on the game's help forums.

Destiny server status: How to check if Destiny 2 is down

If you're reading this article at any other time and wondering if Destiny 2 is down, there are a few places you can check to see if the problems go beyond just you.

The official Destiny Server and Update Status webpage will clue you in about any planned downtime, so that should be your first port of call if you're experiencing problems.

Beyond that, it's also worth checking the community-generated Down Detector website, which will allow you to see if anyone else is reporting problems at the same time as you.

If problems seem to be wide-spread on Down Detector, it's likely that Destiny 2 is currently offline or experiencing other difficulties.

For up-to-minute updates from the Destiny 2 developers, it's also worth keeping an eye on the official Bungie Help Twitter account, which should let you know about any issues. Hopefully, your problems won't last long and you'll be back in Destiny 2 in no time!

