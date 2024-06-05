There’s a lot to learn about who The Witness is, with a lot of lore to get through to fully understand the villain.

Of course, we can’t explain who The Witness is without going into some major spoilers for Bungie’s MMO shooter.

With that in mind, keep reading to find out the answer to ‘Who is The Witness in Destiny 2?’ as we try to best explain who the big bad is.

Who is The Witness in Destiny 2? Major villain explained

The Witness is the major villain of the Light and Darkness saga and is, essentially, the main antagonist of Destiny 2 (and Destiny as a whole).

Thanks to Destinypedia (a great resource for Destiny knowledge! You’ll find loads more lore about The Witness there) we know that The Witness is also known as the 'Voice in the Darkness' or the 'Entity'. The major villain is a deeply mysterious, powerful – and unsettling – being who wields powerful Darkness and commands the nefarious Black Fleet.

The Witness was created by the merging of billions of minds from an entire species to form one ultra-powerful Darkness-wielding being.

The Traveler has been chased by The Witness for aeons as it attempts to gain entry into its heart by linking with the Veil, across different civilisations, destroying all in its path towards its goal of destroying the universe.

There’s a lot of lore out there about The Witness, and we’d be here all day running you through it. With this in mind, we strongly recommend you watch this super useful and informative YouTube video by Evaze, which tells you everything you need to know about The Witness leading up to the events of The Final Shape:

In The Final Shape, it’ll be up to you (and everyone else online) to defeat The Witness and stop it from its ultimate goal to destroy the universe and see reality reduced to nothing more than what it sees as a "perfect, eternal state of oblivion".

Now, get out there and finally see what Bungie has been cooking up for the last 10 years and find out how the Light and Darkness saga comes to an end.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

