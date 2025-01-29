And now, eight years after its release, a new collaboration could expand Destiny's fan base even more.

The developers at Bungie have partnered with Lucasfilm Games, so we can expect Star Wars-themed goodies in Destiny 2 very soon.

Fans of both universes must be ecstatic, but what's included in this collaboration, and when's it out?

We'll share all the sci-fi-drenched info down below.

When is the Destiny 2 Star Wars collab?

Destiny 2 Star Wars collab will release on 4th February, so we're less than a week away!

It will release alongside Heresy (the game’s third episode and the final episode of Light and Darkness), so there will be plenty more content on the 4th.

What’s included in the Destiny 2 Star Wars collab?

The collab was announced via live stream last night, and you can rewatch the whole thing below:

This latest collaboration will introduce ornaments, armour, accessories, finishers and emotes that are "inspired" by the Star Wars universe.

An official list of items hasn't yet been released, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more!

Perhaps the biggest news is that the Dreadnaught has returned.

Destiny 2 narrative architect Nikko Stevens had the following to say: "The Dreadnaught has reawakened for the first time in almost a decade, spurring the Vanguard and Guardians across the system to take notice.

"We finally get to see what has become of the Dreadnaught years after Oryx was felled and its halls were left to corrode, without a Navigator."

There will also be a new activity called The Nether, in which players must disable the weaponry on the Dreadnaught.

"The outpouring of corruption is like an acerbic current that pushes back against Guardian forces attempting to board the Dreadnaught," says Stevens. "This is where The Nether comes in."

Read more of this interview on the official PlayStation blog now!

