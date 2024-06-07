The steps involved are a little complicated, but thanks to some super helpful YouTube videos we’ve been able to find the powerful Exotic auto rifle - so now you can too.

Before we dive into the steps below, though, you might want to check out how to unlock Ergo Sum, the ridiculously powerful new sword also introduced in The Final Shape.

Here’s how to get the Destiny 2 Khvostov Exotic weapon.

Destiny 2 Khvostov: How to get the Exotic weapon

Returning from the original game, the Khvostov is finally back in Destiny 2 after being added as part of The Final Shape.

To unlock the Exotic version of the Khvostov in Destiny 2, you first need to unlock the Legendary version of the powerful auto rifle.

To unlock the Legendary version of the Khvostov in Destiny 2, the best advice we can give you is to follow this very helpful YouTube video by Evaze:

After completing The Final Shape story missions, you need to find and open the nine golden chests on the open world. They will be marked as little plus signs on your map screen.

Once you have opened all nine of these golden chests and collected the Lost Encryption Bits (make sure your consumable inventory isn’t full when collecting the Bits, as they might not drop if you have no room to hold them!) you need to speak to Micah-10 and complete the Alone in the Dark questline.

Collect the six Cysts (check the video above – timestamp: 4:35 – for the locations) and then head to The Impasse (around 7:08 in the video above) to find the chest containing the Legendary Khvostov.

Now you have the Legendary version of the Khvostov, it’s time to unlock its more powerful Exotic version.

To unlock the Exotic Khvostov auto rifle in Destiny 2, you need to collect all 17 Motes of Light. Before you collect those, though, you need to spawn the golden chest containing the Exotic Khvostov in The Pale Heart by finding and placing all eight Traveler Statues.

It’s best to follow this helpful YouTube video by Skarrow9 to find the location of the eight Traveler Statues:

You’ll find one in The Lost City, The Landing, The Refraction, The Blooming, The Seclusion, The Divide, The Impasse and The Transgression.

Now you’ve found and placed the eight Traveler Statues to spawn the chest, you need the keys to open it. These are the 17 Motes of Light.

To find the Motes of Light around The Pale Heart, it’s again best to follow a YouTube video guide by Skarrow9 for the locations (you’ll get eight of the 17 Motes of Light from collecting the Traveler Statues):

As you can see from the video above, you need to defeat the nine final bosses of Overthrow found in The Landing, The Blooming and The Impasse. Each of the nine bosses should drop a Mote of Light.

Pick them all up and the final Golden Mote of Primordial Light should drop. Now you have this, you can go back to the golden chest spawned by the eight Traveler Statues and unlock it to get the Exotic Khvostov in Destiny 2.

