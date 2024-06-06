This is part of what makes Micah-10 a fan favourite though, the mystery behind her.

They are one of the more interesting characters in Destiny 2 and you won’t see them until you start a particular quest which takes place after the main story missions of The Final Shape.

Who is Micah-10 in Destiny 2? Read on to find out everything there is to know about the fan-favourite character.

Who is Micah-10 in Destiny 2? Fan-favourite character explained

Micah-10 is a mysterious character. She was part of the Six Coyotes, and was considered a “den-mother” to Ghosts looking for a Guardian during the early City Age.

Thanks to Destinypedia (a brilliant resource for all things Destiny and where you can learn loads more lore about Micah-10), we know that Micah-10 was originally born as Micah Abram.

Micah-10 is an Exo Hunter who played a vital role during the early City Age for the Vanguards. As a member of the Six Coyotes, she helped scout the Cosmodrome and collected penguins.

You learn about Micah-10 through the letters she wrote to the Traveler. You find out more about Micah’s lore through the in-game lore book: Your Friend, Micah Abram.

This book contains the letters that Micah Abram (who later became known as Micah-10) sent to the Traveler. You can unlock entries to the lore book by collecting Micah’s nine penguins scattered around Europa.

You can find the locations of the nine penguins in this useful video guide by Esoterickk on YouTube.

Now that The Final Shape is here, we can finally see Micah-10. The character we never even got a look at now talks to you and plays a role in the post-game ‘Destined Heroes’ questline – yep, the questline that gives you the Ergo Sum exotic sword.

Exciting times for Destiny fans, even if some may have preferred that Micah-10 remained unseen to add to her mystery and legend.

A Redditor wrote out why they think Micah-10 is "by far the most interesting character who is completely offscreen" in Destiny 2, explaining: "They're one of the few characters who we get to see the past life they had before they died in the form of their letters to the Traveler 'Your friend, Micah Abram.' This may be a personal thing, but I'm a sucker for things from the respective of regular people within the universe."

Well, now she’s no longer completely offscreen.

