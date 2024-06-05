This ultra-powerful new sword is so strong it launches its user up into the air with an uppercut attack and fires a shockwave forward to deal massive damage against enemies ahead of you.

There’s a lot to like about it, including the fact that it increases damage while Transcendent and lengthens Transendence.

It’s also randomly rolled.

Here’s how to get Ergo Sum in Destiny 2.

Ergo Sum in Destiny 2: How to get the exotic sword explained

You unlock the Destiny 2 Ergo Sum exotic sword by completing post-Final Shape questline Destined Heroes.

To unlock the Destined Heroes quest, you need to complete the main story missions of The Final Shape.

Speak to Ghost at the old Tower in the Lost City to begin Destined Heroes. Acquire the quest to start it all off.

There are nine steps to complete in the Destined Heroes questline. These are as follows:

Listen to the strange radio transmission coming from the old Tower in the Lost City… and it's using a Hive frequency

Investigate the activity of Savathȗn's Lucent Hive near the portal

Speak to Micah-10 through her conduit in the Arbor of Light

Talk to Cayde-6 in the Lost City

Ghost has something he wants to talk to you about. Go to the ledge of the old Tower in the Lost City to speak with him

Talk to Ghost to begin the quests Lost in the Light and Found in the Dark. Work with your allies to explore the possibility of synergy between Light and Darkness

Investigate spikes in Taken energy in the Refraction

Go to the Lost City and confer with Ghost

Use the Dyadic Prism to access the new landing zone in the Sacrarium and claim your destiny

Once you kick the Destined Heroes quest off, it’s all rather self-explanatory and signposted well in-game.

It will take you a little while to complete the whole thing and each step above, but it is definitely worth it to unlock the Ergo Sum exotic sword in Destiny 2.

If you’d like some more clarity on how to complete each step and where to find them, though, it’s worth checking out xHOUNDISHx’s helpful YouTube video on how to unlock the Ergo Sum exotic sword in Destiny 2:

Now you know how to get it, what are you waiting for? Get completing Destined Heroes and unlock Ergo Sum already!

