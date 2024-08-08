You’ll be pleased to learn that Delta Force: Hawk Ops isn’t a PC-exclusive and that it will launch on consoles and other platforms eventually.

For now, the playable alpha test version of the game is PC-exclusive, which is where the confusion has likely emanated.

Keep reading to find out if Delta Force: Hawk Ops is coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and other platforms. We explain its planned release below.

Will Delta Force: Hawk Ops come to PS5? Console release explained

Yes, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will come to PS5, this has been confirmed by the developer Team Jade.

Over on the ‘Ask Shadow Anything Vol.1’ page on the game’s official website, Shadow (the producer of Delta Force) explains that "the game will be available on PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Epic, iOS, and Android platforms".

The game was even confirmed to be coming to PS4 and PS5 via a trailer from Summer Game Fest 2024, which you can watch below:

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when Delta Force: Hawk Ops will be released on PS5 (and other platforms). Currently, the game is in an alpha test phase on PC. Fingers crossed we get a release date for the full version of the game sooner rather than later.

Which consoles and platforms will get Delta Force: Hawk Ops?

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is scheduled to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the game’s Level Infinite Launcher).

There is no sign of the first-person tactical shooter being released on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, despite the fact it is set for iOS and Android devices.

We don’t know when its release date will be outside of a vague 2024 window (not long left of the year now), but players are currently playing through an alpha test version of the game on PC – an alpha test you can still join if you make use of Twitch Drops!

When the full game does eventually launch, though, expect it to feature cross-platform multiplayer across all platforms.

We will update this page as soon as we're able with release timings when they are confirmed by the game's developer and/or publisher.

For now, you'll just have to look forward to playing the full release of the first-person tactical shooter on your PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android or PC.

