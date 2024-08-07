In total, there are four rounds of Delta Force: Hawk Ops Twitch Drops, but as of writing you’ve already missed the first two, which came and went on Tuesday 6th August 2024.

Don’t worry, though, there are still two Twitch Drops rounds to come! Just act quickly, as these will be over before the end of August.

Want to play Delta Force: Hawk Ops early? Read on to find out how to earn an alpha test key from Twitch Drops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Twitch Drops explained – What you need to do

To earn Delta Force: Hawk Ops Twitch Drops, you need to log into your Twitch account and watch at least an hour of Delta Force: Hawk Ops streams with Drops enabled.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops Twitch Drops are taking place over four rounds, gifting alpha test keys to anyone who follows the rules.

As per the official blog post on the subject of Twitch Drops, the four rounds of Delta Force: Hawk Ops Twitch Drops are as follows:

Twitch Drops issuing Steam keys (over):

Round 1 - 6th Aug 3:00 (UTC+0) (you missed it)

Round 2 - 6th Aug 17:00 (UTC+0) (you missed it)

Twitch Drops issuing Level Infinite launcher keys:

Round 3 - 10th Aug 14:00 (UTC+0)

Round 4 - 17th Aug 23:00 (UTC+0)

Head onto Twitch at the times above and watch at least an hour of content from participating streamers with Drops enabled to earn your free alpha test key.

Follow these steps to claim your alpha test key and get playing Delta Force: Hawk Ops early (as per the official blog post linked above):

Log in to your Twitch account and view at least 60 minutes of content from any of the participating streamers with Drops enabled

Claim your access key on the Twitch message centre page - you will see a popup asking you to log in to Level Infinite ( pass.levelinfinite.com/games ) to bind your Twitch account

After binding your Level Infinite account, you can successfully claim the key

For Steam keys, activate your key via Steam as follows: Find "Activate a Product" on Steam → Enter Your Key → Confirm

For Level Infinite keys, after binding your Level Infinite account you will automatically have access to the PC Alpha test. Download the game via playdeltaforce.com/en/

Once you have followed the steps above, you should have your Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test key. As Delta Force explains, "Please remember that each player can only claim the alpha test key reward from Twitch Drops once."

Now, get out there and earn that key to play the game early!

