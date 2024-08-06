Before we dive into the details of how to join the alpha, it’s worth noting that any progress made during it won’t carry over to the full release of the game.

The Black Hawk Down campaign mode isn’t available in the alpha, either, nor does it support cross-play between EU or NA regions.

What’s more, you can only play the game using mouse and keyboard during the alpha; there is currently no controller support.

With all of that in mind, here’s how to get into the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test on PC.

The Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test began on 6th August 2024 and is available to PC players via Steam and the Level Infinite launcher.

It’s not entirely clear when the alpha test end date is. We cannot find that information anywhere on the game’s official site or through the title’s social media channels.

We do know it will last until at least 17th August, however, as this is when Level Infinite launcher keys will be available in the fourth round of Twitch Drops for alpha test keys.

We’ll update this page with confirmation of the end date of the alpha test should that information be shared by Team Jade or TiMi Studio Group.

How to get into the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test

There are a few ways to get into the Delta Force: Hawk Ops alpha test, all of which have been detailed on the Delta Force official website:

Official Website - Visit playdeltaforce.com/en/ and fill out the player survey on the front page. Those who are selected for participation should have received confirmation by 5th August

Steam Playtest Feature - Visit Delta Force: Hawk Ops on Steam from 2nd August and select the "Playtest" option

Steam Keys from Twitch Drops & Community Giveaways - Keep your eyes peeled for community giveaways, or enjoy some Delta Force: Hawk Ops content from your favourite streamer with Twitch Drops enabled to snag Alpha Test access!

Note for Technical Test players - Those who already received access to the recent Technical Test through Steam or via our website will automatically receive access to the PC Alpha Test and do not need to apply again

There have been a few alpha key giveaways on the game’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

With Twitch Drops, there’s an official blog post which details how to earn alpha keys, too. It details that there are four rounds of Twitch Drops containing alpha test keys: two for Steam and two for Level Infinite launcher.

The timings of the four Twitch Drops is as follows:

Twitch Drops issuing Steam keys:

Round 1 - 6th Aug 3:00 (UTC+0)

Round 2 - 6th Aug 17:00 (UTC+0)

Twitch Drops issuing Level Infinite launcher keys:

Round 3 - 10th Aug 14:00 (UTC+0)

Round 4 - 17th Aug 23:00 (UTC+0)

To earn an alpha key via Twitch Drops, follow these steps (as per the official blog post linked above):

Log into your Twitch account and view at least 60 minutes of content from any of the participating streamers with Drops enabled

Claim your access key on the Twitch message centre page - you will see a pop-up asking you to log in to Level Infinite to bind your Twitch account

After binding your Level Infinite account, you can successfully claim the key

For Steam keys, activate your key via Steam as follows: Find "Activate a Product" on Steam → Enter Your Key → Confirm

For Level Infinite keys, after binding your Level Infinite account you will automatically have access to the PC alpha test

