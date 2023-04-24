Clean and Snatch is most likely the first Lost & Found side quest you’ll come across during your time spent in the game. You can access it once you have reached Beverly Hills during the main story mission ‘O Michael, Where Art Thou?’

Completing some side quests in Dead Island 2 will award you with Legendary weapons to help you truly bring the pain to the zombie infestation of HELL-A. The ‘Clean and Snatch’ side quest is one such mission.

It’s worth completing this side quest as doing so will reward you with one of the best weapons in the game, fairly early on in the story. The Electrocutor Officer’s Sword. It’ll also count towards earning a trophy/achievement.

Keep on reading to find out how to complete the Dead Island 2 Clean and Snatch side quest and how to unlock the Electrocutor Officer’s Sword.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to complete Dead Island 2 Clean and Snatch side quest

Once you have reached Beverly Hills, head to the pool on the outside of Roxanne’s safe house. You’ll spot the journal named ‘A Parting Gift’ on top of a locked black chest (Obi’s Things).

The water surrounding the chest is electrocuted, but you can switch it off by smacking the fuse box that’s not-so-hidden on the side of the pool’s wall.

Once you’ve picked up the journal, you’ll be sent off to find three more in the Beverly Hills region. These are located in the following areas:

Journal Two | Dave’s Phone On a sunbed by the side of the pool in the house immediately north of Roxanne’s safe house

Journal Three | Note for Michael Inside the empty pool of the house to the immediate west of where you found Dave’s Phone

Journal Four | Obi’s Phone Next to a sitting corpse beside the toxic pool in the house across the road directly west of the safe house



It’s worth noting that you should be able to collect each journal in whatever order you like.

Now you have all four journals, it’s time to head to Bel-Air. In the pool of the Goat Pen you should find the Obi the Pool Guy zombie waiting for you. You now have to defeat Obi’s zombie and pick up Obi’s Key that the downed zombie drops.

Once you have Obi’s Key, head back to the pool in Beverly Hills containing Obi’s Things chest. Open it up with the key and, hey presto! You’ve unlocked the Legendary Electrocutor Officer’s Sword and completed the quest. You’ll also be awarded a cool 2,000 XP for your trouble.

If you’d rather see it all in action, you can thanks to this handy video guide from FP Good Game on YouTube. Check it out below:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast