The game focuses on the titular Dave, who fishes in the depths of the ocean by day and helps to run a sushi restaurant by night. It’s a charming adventure with a stunning pixel art visual style.

But not every gamer has managed to get their hands on it yet. Released in June last year for macOS and Windows, it eventually made its way onto the Nintendo Switch in October, which means owners of Xbox and Playstation consoles have had to wait.

However, it’s finally good news if you own one of Sony’s systems (sorry, Xbox fans) as the game was released on Playstation 4 and 5 on 16th April 2024.

More like this

It’s even better for subscribers of Playstation Plus Extra, as the title has landed on the service, making it free at the point of download.

Trophy hunters will inevitably be eyeing up the game’s achievements, so read on for the full list of David the Diver trophies.

How many trophies does Dave the Diver have?

Dave the Diver has a total of 44 trophies to collect, plus four sneakily hidden ones.

This equates to one Platinum, two Gold, 15 Silver and 26 Bronze trophies. Best get fishing.

Full list of David the Diver trophies

As you would expect, Dave the Diver’s trophy list is as eclectic as the game itself. The tasks range from catching a shark (easily done, right?) to taking photos and feeding a cat.

Achieving 100 per cent completion when it comes to trophy lists simply requires dedication, particularly with Dave the Diver - as most objectives are fairly straightfoward, providing you put in the effort.

Here is the list in full, from bronze to the secret trophies:

A Peaceful Blue Hole - Watched the ending credits - Bronze

- Watched the ending credits - Bronze Bancho Sushi is Back! - Fixed the sushi restaurant - Bronze

- Fixed the sushi restaurant - Bronze Undersea Gunslinger - Completed the gun tutorial - Bronze

- Completed the gun tutorial - Bronze New Undersea Friend - Completed the Dolphin’s request - Bronze

- Completed the Dolphin’s request - Bronze Better Equipment - Made first equipment upgrade - Bronze

- Made first equipment upgrade - Bronze Undersea Civilisation! - Discovered the under-sea village - Bronze

- Discovered the under-sea village - Bronze Deep-sea Diver - Entered the Deep Sea for the first time - Bronze

- Entered the Deep Sea for the first time - Bronze Culinary Researcher - Researched 5 new dishes - Bronze

- Researched 5 new dishes - Bronze Culinary Master - Enhanced 5 dishes - Bronze

- Enhanced 5 dishes - Bronze Shop’s Lookin’ Good! - Bought First Interior item - Bronze

- Bought First Interior item - Bronze Influencer - Reached Bronze level in Cooksta - Bronze

- Reached Bronze level in Cooksta - Bronze Scrap Metal Collector - Picked up 100 items - Bronze

- Picked up 100 items - Bronze Angry Shark! - Caught first shark - Bronze

- Caught first shark - Bronze Dave the Sniper - Caught 10 fish with a Sniper Rifle - Bronze

- Caught 10 fish with a Sniper Rifle - Bronze Mister Melee - Caught 20 fish with melee weapons - Bronze

- Caught 20 fish with melee weapons - Bronze Saved Dave! - First time bringing Dave back from the brink of death - Bronze

- First time bringing Dave back from the brink of death - Bronze A Dark and Cold Place - Discovered the Glacial Passage - Bronze

- Discovered the Glacial Passage - Bronze Momo’s Secret - Got to know Momo a little better - Bronze

- Got to know Momo a little better - Bronze Dumplings in the Water - Mima’s restaurant opened - Bronze

- Mima’s restaurant opened - Bronze The Seaweed is Growing! - Gumo’s seeweed farm opened - Bronze

- Gumo’s seeweed farm opened - Bronze Feeble Blacksmith - Duwa’s workshop opened - Bronze

- Duwa’s workshop opened - Bronze Arm’s Craftsman - Enhanced gun 3 times - Bronze

- Enhanced gun 3 times - Bronze Sea People Historian - Captured all of the Sea People murals - Bronze

- Captured all of the Sea People murals - Bronze Predator of the Blue Hole - Caught 300 fish - Bronze

- Caught 300 fish - Bronze Photographer - Took 10 photos at Photo Spots - Bronze

- Took 10 photos at Photo Spots - Bronze A Bancho Sushi Regular - Achieved Platinum rank in Cooksta - Bronze

- Achieved Platinum rank in Cooksta - Bronze Achoo! - Entered the Glacial Area for the first time - Silver

- Entered the Glacial Area for the first time - Silver Weapon Collector - Collected all the blueprints - Silver

- Collected all the blueprints - Silver Catman - Fed cat 20 times - Silver

- Fed cat 20 times - Silver Blacksmith Helper - Sold 200 items at workshop - Silver

- Sold 200 items at workshop - Silver Professional Famer - Installed sprinklers in the garden - Silver

- Installed sprinklers in the garden - Silver GYAO! Master - Raised 5 GYAO!s - Silver

- Raised 5 GYAO!s - Silver Strange Fish - Captured 5 FishMon - Silver

- Captured 5 FishMon - Silver My Wonderful Rice Field! - Rice field expanded to maximum - Silver

- Rice field expanded to maximum - Silver Leadership - Trained 200 employees to level 20 - Silver

- Trained 200 employees to level 20 - Silver Cooksta Influencer - Achieved Diamond rank in Cooksta - Silver

- Achieved Diamond rank in Cooksta - Silver Artisan’s Flame - Researched 30 new dishes - Silver

- Researched 30 new dishes - Silver Secret trophies

Creature Hunter - Defeated all bosses - Gold

- Defeated all bosses - Gold Ration Eater - Ate rations - Gold

- Ate rations - Gold Dev Killer - Wiped-out all the developers - Silver

- Wiped-out all the developers - Silver God of Lightning - Caught a fish with Mjolnir - Silver

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.