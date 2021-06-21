Cyberpunk 2077 returns to PS5, but fans are left waiting for a PS4 upgrade

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned to the PlayStation Store, but it’s not all good news. PS4 players are being warned about playing the current version of the game, which is better suited to running on a PS5 or a PS4 Pro.

This is the latest strange chapter in the story of Cyberpunk 2077, which originally launched on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on 10th December 2020. At launch, the current-gen console version of the game was so plagued with bugs and glitches that Sony made the decision to remove the game from the PlayStation Store on all of its consoles.

Now, more than six months later, the Cyberpunk 2077 developers from CD Projekt Red have seemingly whipped the game into shape, to such a degree that Sony is willing to reinstate the game’s product page on the PlayStation Store.

This decision does come with a disclaimer, though, and you can read on for all the essential details regarding Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4 Pro and the base PS4.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 safe to play on PS5 and PS4 Pro?

In a Tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, the game’s developers announced today that the game “is now back on the PlayStation Store.” They added, “You can play the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.”

A follow-up Tweet from the developers added this disclaimer: “Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation.”

Sony also posted a Tweet, on the PlayStation account, similarly stressing that “Cyberpunk 2077 is now available at PlayStation Store. […] For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended.”

And so, if you’re lucky enough to own a PS5 or a PS4 Pro, both Sony and CD Projekt Red seem to be saying that the game should run well enough on your powerful console. We just had a look at the PlayStation Store on our PS5, and the Cyberpunk 2077 price is listed at £39.99 at the moment – so at least it’s chapter than a lot of games!

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 upgrade release date?

In the first of their two Tweet’s about today’s news, the developers from CD Projekt Red also said this: “Additionally, a free next gen upgrade will be available for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021.”

And on a similar note, alluding to the future of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation consoles, Sony’s Tweet added this line about what’s to come: “Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year”.

Neither of those Tweets gives us a clear release date for the PS4 upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077, but they both make it clear that fixes are in the works for current-gen PlayStation players, with these changes expected to roll out before 2022.

If you’re an owner of a standard PS4 console, then, you might want to wait until these upgrades roll out and make your version of Cyberpunk 2077 more stable. If and when an exact date is confirmed for that update, we’ll be sure to let you know by updating this article.

