This particular update overhauls Photo Mode and adds a wealth of new vehicles players can use to cruise through the city at speed or a more leisurely pace.

There are also even more options for players to customise their characters, giving them the perfect platform to create their ideal Night City citizen.

Here, find everything there is to know about the changes from the Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 update, along with the full patch notes.

Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red

The biggest change comes in the form of a complete overhaul of Photo Mode.

Photo Mode now features a wealth of features requested by the community in addition to new aspect ratios, lighting options and sliders that allow players to apply a variety of effects to make their character stand out even more.

Ten new cars will appear in Night City, giving players even more choice when looking to move around in style.

For character customisation, there are 116 new options to give players the perfect opportunity to create a character with incredible detail.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Below are the full list of changes that form the Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 update:

New features

Rayfield's CrystalCoat™ technology, initially designed for Rayfield vehicles only, has now been adopted by other car manufacturers. You can now change the paint jobs on Herrera, Mizutani, Quadra and Villefort vehicles. Pro tip: Use CrystalCoat™ to fool the cops and lower your NCPD wanted level!

Kiroshi presents TWINTONE™! As CrystalCoat™ continues to in gain popularity, TWINTONE™ takes your paint jobs to the next level. Simply scan a car with your Kiroshi optics, switch to the TWINTONE™ tab, then save the vehicle's colour scheme for a small fee. You'll then be able to select the scheme in the TWINTONE™ database under the CrystalCoat™ menu. There, you'll also find generic colour schemes for all CrystalCoat™-compatible vehicles as well as unique colour schemes exclusive to the vehicle model from which they were copied. Please note that colour scheme cloning is not authorised on vehicles that are linked to quests, belong to the NCPD or that are incompatible with CrystalCoat™ tech.

All vehicles compatible with CrystalCoat™ and TWINTONE™ are marked with a spray can icon on Autofixer.

New vehicles

Mizutani Shion MZ1

Mizutani Shion Targa MZT

Thorton Galena GA32t

Thorton Colby CST40

Archer Quartz EC-L r275

Quadra Type del 66 640 TS

Quadra Type del 66 680 TS

Mahir Supron FS3-T

Villefort Deleon V410-S Cupé (Phantom Liberty only)

Mizutani Hozuki MH2 (Phantom Liberty only)

Photo mode changes

Drone Camera is now a free camera instead of an orbital camera centered around V.

Increased camera range.

Full Collision (ON/OFF) - determines whether the camera respects in-game object collisions.

Lock Camera (ON/OFF) - locks the camera to avoid misclicking and ruining the frame.

Precise Camera (ON/OFF) - slows the camera down for easier aiming.

Aspect Ratio (PC-only. Custom-resolution screenshots are not available on consoles. Console systems can only export images in the standard 16:9 format.)

Characters tab: Spawn up to three NPCs for your photo, with a list of over 20 characters to choose from. You can adjust their expression, pose and position.

Lighting tab: Spawn and adjust light sources.

Fixed the Depth of Field ghosting issue.

Added an Effect Intensity slider.

SmartFrames™ by Kiroshi allows you to display your Photo Mode shots in-game by interacting with the picture frames in V's apartments.

Character customisation

32 eye colours

18 lip makeup types

17 nail colours

10 cheek makeup types

16 eye makeup types

4 face scars

5 eyebrow shapes

4 face tattoos

2 body tattoos

8 cosmetic face cyberware options

Upgraded the Character Creator randomiser to feature a new Plain-to-Punk slider. Whether you're aiming for an understated, casual look or a bold, edgy style for your V, you can now use the slider to strike the perfect balance.

Added more secrets to discover in Night City.

Quests and open world

Rephrased objectives for quests that tell you to wait a specific amount of time to progress. The game is designed in a way that doesn't always allow players to simply skip in-game time to advance the objective, instead requiring them continue playing to trigger the next event.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor - Fixed an issue where no shard could be found on the cyberpsycho's body, blocking progress.

Dream On - The Trauma Team AV on the roof will now be properly hidden in stealth mode.

Heroes - Fixed an issue where the quest, despite being completed, could remain marked as incomplete in the Journal with the optional objectives Talk to Padre and Talk to the Valentinos.

Phantom Liberty-specific

Balls to the Wall - Fixed an issue where it was impossible to exit the elevator and talk to Yuri because of an invisible wall.

Firestarter - Fixed an issue where fast travel could be blocked if the player saved the game soon after exiting Reed's car.

Gig: Waiting for Dodger - After being freed, Bill and Charles will now be more mindful of their driving and avoid running over Dodger’s goons, preventing any unnecessary combat.

Hi Ho Silver Lining - The VIP section in the Heavy Hearts club will now be accessible to players who couldn't meet with Mr. Hands due to a keycard being required to use the elevator.

I've Seen That Face Before - The garage door preventing players from reaching the meeting point will now be open.

Run This Town - The elevator in the Heavy Hearts club is now back in service, so V can finally meet with Mr. Hands.

Somewhat Damaged - Fixed an issue where the prompt to unplug the cables from the Neural Network system was missing.

The Killing Moon - Fixed the issue of a wall blocking the path when carrying Songbird to the shuttle.

Gameplay

Fixed one of the katana finisher animations so that it properly decapitates enemies.

Iconic Synapse Burnout and Iconic System Collapse quickhacks will now be properly affected by the RAM cost reduction buff.

The icons for Tier 5+ and 5++ Behavioral Imprint-synced Faceplate will now be visible on the HUD while driving.

Fixed an issue causing the Synaptic Accelerator to stay active indefinitely if the player is detected while not in combat.

The car horn will no longer honk when the player reloads a weapon during vehicle combat while playing with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the NCPD could stop functioning properly after V engages in a shootout in Pacifica between the Voodoo Boys and Trauma Team.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where TV program sound was muted or too quiet.

Fixed an issue where CrystalCoat™ did not apply properly after entering a vehicle.

Due to popular demand, we've lowered the Trauma Drama high scores.

Adjusted V’s mouth movement in various scenes, including the endings.

Fixed the issue of voiceover cutoff during the Ebunike station announcement on NCART.

Fixed ray-traced shadows for V in Photo Mode.

PC-specific

You will now be able to properly rebind W and S to different actions other than their default settings in the Vehicle category.

Optimised threading system to improve performance by up to 33% on Intel Arrow Lake based CPUs.

Added more Razer Chroma effects for some sections in Phantom Liberty and romance scenes.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.