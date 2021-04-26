Exclusive – The 10 biggest Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 map changes, described by Activision

Now that Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is here, fans have finally got a chance to play the new Verdansk 84 map, with this retro version of the iconic CoD locale throwing up some interesting new challenges.

As Activision recently told RadioTimes.com: “Season Three is the beginning of a new era for Warzone, one that brings Verdansk back to 1984 with massive changes to the map. As a map that defined Warzone for its first year, Verdansk has now been refreshed to optimise gameplay and offer a wider variety of new combat experiences, all while going back to the 80s to align with the rich story of Black Ops Cold War.”

The Call of Duty team from Activision also furnished us with a handy explainer on what they call “10 of the biggest changes for Verdansk as Warzone turns back the clock to 1984”. Below you’ll find this blow-by-blow breakdown of the biggest changes, all in the words of Activision.

1. Gora Summit

A sprawling complex with a central island base, three gondola stations, complete with working boats, and a lower river valley to ascend on foot, vehicle, or ascender. Opposing helipads, and two command centres, one built into a rock island.

2. Gora Viaduct

Bridging the chasm in front of the Summit, the bridge spans the Gora River Valley. Here, you can find ascenders, drop off the bridge onto gondola roofs, perform epic vehicle stunts… or if you can calculate everything just right, try to snipe someone across Verdansk from this epic vantage point.

3. Superstore

If you look on its roof, there are now skylights that allow you to crash through into the main interior. The tops of the shelves are now accessible, and there’s a central refrigerated section under the roof. There are also new exterior windows in the southwest edge to the reception area, all substantially changing access in and out of the structure.

4. Verdansk Regional Airport

Besides looking pristine with a fully intact roof, the Regional Airport contains an extra exit to the Runway Underpass, two parked planes to use as cover options, and a few skylights to burst through, should you crave a bit of destruction.

5. Old Mine

Nestled along the northwestern edge of the map is a series of old mine workings. Explore the rocky exterior, offering opportunities for both close-quarters combat and ambushes with Operators coming from the Gora Summit.

6. Old Verdansk Stadium

The old Arena is being dismantled in preparation for construction of a new regional Stadium, which is much more open than the modern-day Stadium – with high vantage points such as an announcer booth and huge archaic scoreboard with amazing sight lines, along with a parked crane to drop onto. There is also an interior and an underside walkway running around the perimeter to a hole in the arena wall, which is big enough to allow a Cargo Truck onto the pitch!

7. Factory

This brand-new area features four large warehouses and an underground passage to a secondary warehouse with more plane parts to spot. Attached to the biggest warehouse is a pair of chimneys (which you can ascend to gantry platforms). Outside is a large hangar, numerous outbuildings, a parked plane, and a fuel tower and pipeworks, all of which are climbable.

8. TV Station

As well as a 1980s exterior and interior beautification, there is a satellite dish on the roof, which you can land and shoot from to get a bit of extra height against those on the Radar Array.

9. Standoff in Krovnik Farmland

Over in Krovnik Farmland stands a domed Town Hall structure. This facsimile of the fan-favourite map Standoff features a fully-explorable central structure with numerous interior windows, and plenty of different sight lines and routes to learn.

10. Time for a Bit of Argy Bargy: Standoff – Gulag Edition

Speaking of Standoff, the Gulag in Verdansk has a whole new “practice course” for an upcoming operation. Fight in tense 1v1 duels down the “main street” of Standoff, with wooden partitions filling in the spaces for what you will find on the map when it comes to Black Ops Cold War later in Season Three.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has begun, and you can experience it for free in the game. With all of these changes having taken effect, it’s a great time to jump into the game.

