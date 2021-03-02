CoD Update 1.33 Patch Notes: Changes today in Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 2

CoD Update 1.33 is here, and today’s patch notes should make interesting reading for Warzone and Modern Warfare fans. The changes aren’t huge, but they could still change the way you play.

Advertisement

Of course, by now, Call of Duty fans will be very accustomed to Activision’s steady stream of updates. Only last week, for example, the Zombies Outbreak event was added to Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War.

This week’s Update 1.33 is a small-fry by comparison, but still, players will be keen to know exactly what has changed in the update. Keep on reading, then, and we’ll tell you everything that is currently know about this patch.

CoD Warzone Update 1.33 release date and file size

As part of Warzone Season 2, Update 1.33 has rolled out today, making its official release date 2nd March 2020. Your console or computer should install the update next time you boot up either Warzone or Modern Warfare. The file size is believed to be a hefty 107 GB, which means you may need to free up some storage space. You can make more space by deleting some other games and apps, or you could manage your add-ons in your Call of Duty settings – for example, you could delete the Modern Warfare campaign if you’re finished with it.

CoD Warzone Update 1.33 Patch Notes

Right now, the only Patch Notes we have are very short indeed. Raven Software, one of the companies that works with Acitivision on the CoD franchise, Tweeted this short sentence: “A Warzone update has gone live to address an issue with Reactive Blueprints.” So this seems to a smaller-scale update than many of the previous ones, despite the fact the file size isn’t exactly tiny. The Tweet from Raven Software also linked off to the company’s official website, where previous patch notes from February 24th are rounded up in detail.

Why is my CoD Update downloading so slowly?

CoD updates are often slow and painful download for players, especially when the file size is this big. But if you’re finding CoD Update 1.33 to be particularly slow, there are a few things you can try: close down any apps or games you have running on your console of PC; pause or cancel any other downloads that you have on the go; and move your console or PC as close as possible to your Wifi router, or connect up with an ethernet cable if you’re able to. Make those changes and the update should download faster!

When is the next CoD Warzone update?

As Raven Software promised in its Tweet about today’s update, “Another update is slated for later this week!” We don’t yet know the release date or time for that next update, or what it will entail, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we have more details.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.