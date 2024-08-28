Aside from an in-depth look at Multiplayer and the anticipated return of round-based Zombies, what else can fans expect?

Read on to find out how to tune in, along with what the Call of Duty team has in store.

When is CoD Next? UK start time explained

Call of Duty: Next 2024 takes place on 28th August 2024 at 5pm BST.

The date and time was confirmed by Activision in a recent blog post, which also contained information on what the broadcast will feature.

Players can expect new details on Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies and a first look at the brand new Arena 99 map coming to Warzone.

For mobile fans, Call of Duty: Mobile celebrates is fifth anniversary, while developers of Warzone Mobile plan on sharing some new features arriving in future updates.

It's unclear how long the broadcast will run for. 2023's event ran for four hours, so we expect this year's event to run for a similar length of time.

How to watch CoD Next 2024

CoD Next 2024 will be shown live on Call of Duty's YouTube and Twitch channels.

We've embedded the video above so fans don't miss a single announcement from Treyarch and Raven Software.

What to expect from CoD Next 2024

Ahead of the event, Activision has already shared details on what CoD Next 2024 has in store.

The event will feature a deep dive into Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, with content creators from across the world in attendance to load into matches showcasing the new maps, weapons and the movement innovations.

Alongside Multiplayer, there will be a closer look at the Zombies mode. Intel on the Terminus map is already out in the open, so CoD Next 2024 will play host to Liberty Falls, the second round-based map that's available when the game launches.

Last and by no means least are details on the next chapter of Warzone. Black Ops 6 will integrate into the battle royale along with the arrival of the Area 99 map. We expect Treyarch and Raven Software to share further intel on how Black Ops 6 features are fed into Warzone.

We already know weapons and skins from Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 will remain in Warzone in addition to the debut of Omnimovement. Expect reveals of Warzone-exclusive features which are guaranteed to transform the battle royale.

As for the rumoured return of Verdansk, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for official confirmation.

Area 99 seems to be the focus of the Warzone portion of the event, with content creators also taking part in matches to showcase the changes and how the map plays.

