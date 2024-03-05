Modern Warfare 3, the latest game in the series, has kept that tradition going strong - with the likes of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides appearing in the game in anticipation for the release of Dune: Part Two.

More recently, Andrew Lincoln turned up as Rick Grimes for a mash-up with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Now, fans of the immensely popular tabletop miniatures game Warhammer 40K will get their turn to see its iconic and bleak world brought to life in a Call of Duty game. So, let’s find out what is coming in the next MW3 update.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s Warhammer crossover will begin on 6th March 2024 at 5pm GMT, when CoD MW3 Season 2 Reloaded kicks off here in the UK.

Players will have a few days to experiment with new features and operator skins, before a fully fledged Warhammer 40K themed event kicks off on 13th March 2024.

What do we know about the Call of Duty Warhammer mode?

Space Marines are coming to Call of Duty. Activision

The Call of Duty and Warhammer crossover will feature three different bundles with new operator skins and weapons.

There will also be a new game mode called Juggermosh (launching on 6th March, we believe) and a themed event (taking place between 13th and 27th March 2024).

With the Space Marines Tracer Pack bundle, players can equip two operator skins. One is inspired by the armour of the Ultramarines' 10th Company, while the other represents that of the Blood Angels' 10th Company.

There are also the Sisters of Battle and the Astra Militarum packs, with the latter letting the player wear an outfit themed around a soldier of the Imperial Guard.

Beginning on 13th March 2024 and running for two weeks, the Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor event grants boosts for in-game XP if players are wearing skins from the Ultramarines or the Blood Angels sets.

Rewards are available, too, with milestones unlocking things like decals and emblems.

A new mode, Juggermosh, will run for a limited time, and involves players slugging it out "as imposing Juggernauts clad in Space Marines skins inspired by the Warhammer 40,000 universe". That’s according to the official Call of Duty blog.

The website goes on to state that these outfits will be fully viewable from a third-person perspective, and that they offer the same capabilities as a Juggernaut Recon Killstreak.

Players will battle it out for possession of a one-hit kill melee weapon, which any fan of Warhammer 40K will recognise - the Space Marine’s iconic Chainsword.

