Call of Duty often features a variety of methods for players to obtain skins in multiplayer and the battle royale. For those looking to get their hands on Draven, read on!

The Crow skin launches in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone on Thursday 22nd August 2024.

This release date coincides with the release of the 2024 reimagining of the 1994 movie where Draven looks to dish out another dose of revenge.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get The Crow skin in CoD MW3 and Warzone explained

The arrival of The Crow skin is expected to follow the same formula as other cosmetics that formed part of a crossover. This means the process of unlocking the skin is extremely straightforward.

To get The Crow skin, all players need to do is visit the in-game store and spend the specified number of CoD Points. You should be able to do this in MW3 and Warzone alike.

Based on previous collaborations, we expect the price to be 2400 CoD Points (£16.79). But that is just our guesswork for now!

In addition to The Crow skin, the bundle is likely to contain a variety of other themed items including weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems and stickers for players to glue to their favourite weaponry.

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.