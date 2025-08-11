Usually, each CoD studio has a good few years to develop a title, but seemingly, Treyarch and Raven Software already have more in store for us.

Who knows, then, when we might see another Infinity Ward or Sledgehammer Games CoD? But, in the here and now, it’s more black operations, with duty calling us to play.

David Mason from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Activision

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 reveal will take place Tuesday 19th August 2025.

Microsoft confirmed the news on an Xbox Wire post, detailing the reveal to be part of Opening Night Live at Gamescon.

And if the reveal itself isn’t enough, the post says to “tune into Call of Duty social channels after the show for even more exclusive content".

No doubt, we will have a deluge of Black Ops 7 content to sink our teeth into. After the record-smashing Battlefield 6 open beta, all eyes are on how CoD is going to respond.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CoD BO7 reveal UK time

The CoD BO7 UK reveal time will be sometime between 7PM – 9PM BST on Tuesday 19th August 2025.

The two-hour window is when the main show of Opening Night Live Gamescom takes place, and will see a slew of other games being revealed and announced.

If we had to hazard a guess, we reckon the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 reveal will occur towards the end of the show, as it will likely be one of the bigger reveals of the event.

There aren’t too many games that could eclipse a Call of Duty reveal, and games that can, such as GTA 6, usually do their own thing on their own time.

How to watch CoD BO7 reveal

The CoD BO7 reveal can be watched on any major streaming platform such as YouTube, Twitch or X (formerly Twitter).

No links have gone live yet, but it has been the same for the last few years, and we see no reason that it will be any different for 2025.

If you miss the livestream, the video will be saved in full once the broadcast has finished, or, if you join halfway through, you can always scrub back to the beginning.

If you want a reminder of what was announced last year, you can check out Gamescon Opening Night Live 2024 on YouTube, which saw the reveal of Mafia: The Old Country, which we recently reviewed.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.