Well, it could be more if you haven’t already signed up for the Battlefield 6 beta!

After months of leaked videos teasing the revised destruction system and return to form, players not lucky enough to be part of the Battlefield labs testing have jumped at the chance to get in on the action.

With players getting a taste and pre-orders now live, the bean counters at EA will no doubt be best pleased.

But being a beta, things are subject to change, and EA has fumbled badly with microtransactions in the past, with its defence of Battlefront 2 DLC being the most downvoted Reddit post in history.

But enough of all that, let’s see how many people are playing the Battlefield 6 beta!

Battlefield 6 beta player count: How many people are playing?

Battlefield 6. EA

The Battlefield 6 beta hit an all-time peak of 334,549 players, according to SteamDB.

That’s a huge amount of players, and testament to just how hyped up Battlefield 6 is, which, after playing it ourselves, definitely feels like a return to form, feeling more akin to Battlefield 3 and 4, with some modern niceties.

This isn’t the whole picture, however, as the Battlefield 6 beta is available to play on more than just Steam. There are those playing it on PC via the Epic Games store and the EA App, and console players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The full player count isn’t known yet, and it’s likely only set to grow as we roll into the weekend, as currently we are in the early access period to the open beta, with the beta becoming fully open to players from 9th August.

Just how many players will join the fray remains to be seen, but it’s a good time to be a Battlefield fan right now, and Call of Duty players who have grown weary of Nicki Minaj and Beavis and Butthead crossovers may be seeking refuge.

