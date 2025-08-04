So, when is the Battlefield 6 release date? Read on to find out that and more!

Battlefield 6 will launch on 10th October 2025 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This was confirmed in the Battlefield 6 reveal event that took place at the end of July.

The game will cost $80 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but will only be $70 on PCs.

What do we know about the Battlefield 6 gameplay and story? Battle Royale rumours explained

Battlefield 6 is very much a return to the old-school Battlefield formula. To this end, the game will feature nine maps at launch, with 64-player lobbies, a return to the class system (Recon, Assault, Engineer and Support) and the return of Portal to create custom maps.

Furthermore, the game will also feature a single-player campaign once again, to the delight of many players.

The game takes place in 2027 following the withdrawal of many NATO members from the organisation. In the power vacuum vacated by NATO, the shady private military contractor named Pax Armata steps into the fold.

Vibes-wise, in an interview with Inverse, several Battlefield developers spoke about their influences for the campaign, citing recent films and TV shows.

Alex Garland's 2024 film Civil War cropped up, alongside 2023 TV show Lioness about a real-life all-women CIA programme.

We also know a fair amount about gameplay too, thanks to leaks that have cropped up thus far.

The Battlefield team has been running Battlefield Labs throughout 2025 so far, a testing programme that gives players the chance to test out an in-development version of the game and provide feedback to developers.

These players are all under NDA, of course, but that hasn't stopped the odd clips and screenshots from leaking, appearing to show Battlefield returning to a realistic modern warfare setting.

Wilson has described this community-led model as the developer learning from the mistakes of Battlefield 2042: "We've always worked closely with the community, but we haven't always worked as closely as we should have.

"We haven't always really worked to help them understand the things that we're building and for us to understand the things that they really want out of a Battlefield.

"We know that when we get it right, Battlefield is a giant franchise and often the biggest shooter in the year. And so this time, we wanted to ensure that, one, our player base and our global community had a better understanding of things that we were building and how we were building and some of the approaches that we're taking to building, but more importantly, we wanted them to have the ability to feed back on map construction, weapon line-up, progression, all of the things that make Battlefield great at Battlefield scale."

On the 'not again' side of the spectrum, EA CEO Andrew Wilson is trying his best to kill all of the good marketing that we've seen so far, stating in EA's Q1 earnings call that: "[Battlefield 6] isn't just a product. We're really building out Battlefield as a platform."

What, exactly, Battlefield as a platform entails is as yet unclear, but it certainly doesn't sound like the kind of thing Battlefield players are going to be happy about.

Beyond that, we also have plenty of rumours and leaks hinting that Battlefield 6 will feature a Battle Royale mode.

Dataminers have revealed the existence of Battlefield Labs playtests of a Battle Royale game mode, while a leaked intro cinematic that has since been removed from Reddit showed helicopters deploying players onto a large map.

This, in turn, has been backed up by a recent report from Ars Technica, which claims that a new free-to-play mode named Gauntlet is in the works, as part of an internal campaign to reach a target of 100 million players over a post-launch period.

For comparison, Battlefield 1, the most successful game in the series in terms of players, only reached "maybe 30 million plus".

Is there a Battlefield 6 trailer?

The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer was first shown off on 24th July 2025. You can watch it via the link below:

