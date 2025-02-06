Sadly, few details have been shared about what the next game will look like (although pre-alpha gameplay has been shown off in a trailer), with development now hitting a "critical phase" in its cycle.

You can play a role in the future of Battlefield, which has become somewhat stagnant after the mixed reaction to Battlefield 2042. EA is looking to incorporate thousands of playtesters.

Want to know more? Read on to find out everything there is to know about Battlefield Labs early access, including how to join, when it is and what we know about the new Battlefield game.

What is Battlefield Labs early access?

Battlefield Labs. EA

Battlefield Labs is a new development initiative where players will get to test specific focus areas for the next iteration of the Battlefield series.

It will see all four of EA's Battlefield Studios – DICE, Ripple Effect, Motive and Criterion – come together to work on the project.

"This represents the largest team in franchise history, across a world-class group of development studios, focused on delivering on our ambitious vision for the future full of fun, authentic Battlefield experiences for our community built on our unique DNA," said EA in a blog post.

When is Battlefield Labs early access?

Battlefield Labs. EA

The first testing of Battlefield Labs early access is expected to begin in the "coming weeks" following the announcement on 3rd February 2025.

Players will receive an email from playtesting@ea.com with more details regarding how to play and share feedback.

An NDA (non-disclosure agreement) will need to be signed to take part, so you won't be able to brag to your friends about it. Sessions will take place at different times and in different regions every few weeks.

How do I sign up for Battlefield Labs?

Anyone interested in being part of the closed testing environment initiative can do so by signing up via the official Battlefield Labs website.

Just make sure you have an EA account that is linked to the platform account, as without this, playtesting is unavailable.

More information surrounding EA Playtesting can be found in an informational video uploaded online by the game maker.

Initial tests will feature invited players who are located in Europe and North America. EA then plans to expand server locations alongside the number of invites that will grow into the 10s of 1,000s.

Which consoles and platforms can play Battlefield Labs?

Battlefield 2042. EA

Battlefield Labs will be available on PC via the EA App as well as on consoles via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PlayStation Plus and/or Xbox Game Pass is required to access Battlefield Labs.

Those on PC will require the following specs:

Minimum Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

Memory: 16GB

Storage: Minimum 30GB

Recommended Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT

Memory: 16GB

Storage: Minimum 30GB

What do we know about the next Battlefield game? Release window confirmed

Battlefield Labs. EA

Few details were shared by EA, with only a glimpse of pre-alpha footage being given as part of the announcement surrounding Battlefield Labs. An official title has yet to be revealed, either.

Following EA's third quarter earnings results in February 2025, we know (thanks, VGC!) that the new Battlefield game has an "expected fiscal year 2026 release". This means EA is hoping to release it by April 2026.

Aside from its tentative launch window, we do know that the game is being developed by four studios: DICE, Ripple Effect, Motive and Criterion.

DICE is known as the creator of Battlefield, Ripple Effect was previously DICE LA, Motive made Star Wars Squadrons and the 2023 remake of Dead Space, and Criterion Games made Burnout and Need for Speed.

This group will now be known as Battlefield Studios, with the umbrella approach to the next title seemingly being in response to the mixed reception of Battlefield 2042.

Ripple Effect is working on a "new experience" within the next Battlefield that some believe might be a battle royale mode.

Criterion is handling the single-player campaign, following the closure of Ridgeline Games in February 2024.

The Washington-based studio was said to be working on a narrative-focused Battlefield game before being shut down.

DICE and Motive are then expected to work on the multiplayer and support development as a whole.

Is there a Battlefield Labs trailer?

Yes, EA uploaded a detailed look at what Battlefield Labs is in a five-minute-plus trailer.

The video showcases all four Battlefield studios and teases the next instalment in the series. Check it out below:

