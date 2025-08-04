Be sure to check out our developer interview, where we discuss how Battlefield 3 and 4 have influenced the development of 6, too.

We'll take you through what dates the Battlefield 6 beta will run on, as well as how to get yourself beta access – let's get into it!

When does the Battlefield 6 beta take place?

The Battlefield 6 beta will take place from Thursday to Sunday across two weeks in August.

These are the dates you'll have the chance to try it out:

7th-8th August*

9th-10th August

14th-17th August

If you've noticed the little asterisk on the first set of dates, that's because unlike the other two sets of dates, which are a full open beta, the game is in an early access beta on 7th and 8th August.

So, if you're happy to wait until 9th August, then you can still get a full six days of beta access completely free.

But if you're desperate to jump in early, read on for the details.

How to get Battlefield 6 beta early access explained

To get Battlefield 6 beta early access, you need to receive a code by watching an affiliated Twitch streamer for 30 minutes or be an EA Play Pro Subscriber.

There were a few other ways to gain early access to the Battlefield 6 beta, but these are no longer available if you missed the opportunity.

Players who were signed up for the Battlefield Labs testing program prior to 31st July were automatically given access to the early access beta period.

Furthermore, players who watched creators during the streamer showcase that took place during the reveal event on 31st July also had an opportunity to earn early access as a reward.

How to play the Battlefield 6 open beta

The Battlefield 6 open beta is available on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA app, and on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

To play the open beta, all you need is an EA account and one of the above platforms.

From 4th August at 4pm BST, you'll be able to pre-load the game so it's ready to go as soon as the servers open up, and with a storage requirement of 75GB, you'll want to get it downloaded early.

Each period will begin at 9am BST on its particular start day and conclude at 9am BST on its particular end day.

