Is it that time of year again already? Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has launched into the world, and, right on queue, CoD's annual collaboration with Monster Energy has kicked into gear.

Yep, that's right. Monster has teamed up with CoD again and you can pick up some decent rewards if you're willing to pick up one of those black and green cans at your local shop.

So, what's up for grabs this year and how do you go about redeeming any goodies you're entitled to? Keep on reading and we'll get straight to it.

When is the CoD BO7 Monster Energy event?

The CoD BO7 Monster Energy event is live now, and it will run until 31st March 2026.

So, there's no massive rush on getting involved, but there's also nothing stopping you from cracking on and earning all of these rewards sooner rather than later.

But how do you go about redeeming them? That's the next thing we're going to explain.

How to redeem CoD BO7 Monster rewards

To process to earn and redeem CoD BO7 Monster Energy rewards goes like this:

Buy a can of Monster Energy and find the code under the ring pull

Head to the Redeem section on the Monster website

Create an account and log into it

On the Redeem page, enter the code from the can

This will be converted into an Activision code

When prompted, head to the Call of Duty website and enter your new code

If you see the 'Success' screen, well done!

You should receive your rewards next time you open the game

And that's all their is to it! But what exactly is up for grabs here? Let's get to that, shall we?

Full list of CoD BO7 Monster Energy rewards

The full list of rewards for the Monster Energy promo in CoD BO7 is as follows:

One can — Large Monster Decal and Double XP for 15 minutes

Two cans — Peacekeeper MK1 Hyper Green weapon blueprint and Double XP for 15 minutes

Three cans — Green Fury operator skin and Double XP for 15 minutes

Four cans — VS Recon Green Thunder weapon blueprint and Double XP for 15 minutes

Five cans — Daylight Ripper operator skin and Double XP for 15 minutes

Basically, there is lots of double XP time up for grabs here as well as a few other goodies to deck out your in-game avatar with. What's not to like?

If you're looking for more rewards, remember that you can earn a few by completing the CoD BO7 campaign missions!

