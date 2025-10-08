When does the CoD BO7 beta end? UK time confirmed
When does the battle conclude?
When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta end? If you're asking that question, particularly here in the UK, you've come to the right place to find the answer.
The CoD BO7 beta started on Sunday, meaning that players have had a decent amount of time to try out the game ahead of its full launch next month.
To keep the party going and perhaps to deflect attention from another big shooter launch, Activision even made the bold move to extend the beta for an extra 24 hours beyond its original schedule.
So, when does the CoD BO7 beta end? Keep reading and we'll explain all!
When does the CoD BO7 beta end?
Here in the UK, the CoD BO7 beta will end at 5pm BST on Thursday 9th October. You have until then to get maximum enjoyment from it.
On the other side of the pond, this means American players will be booted out of the beta at 9am PT on Thursday.
In central Europe, you have until 6pm CEST on Thursday to enjoy the BO7 beta.
Below is a list of the CoD BO7 end times in various major regions around the globe.
- USA: 9am PT on Thursday 9th October
- UK: 5pm BST on Thursday 9th October
- Central Europe: 6pm CEST on Thursday 9th October
- India: 9:30pm on Thursday 9th October
- Japan: 1am JST on Friday 10th October
- Australia: 2.30am ACDT on Friday 10th October
- New Zealand: 5am NZDT on Friday 10th October
And remember, if your time zone isn't on that list, you can always check how times compare using websites like World Time Buddy.
Of course, the elephant in the room here is that Battlefield 6 is launching this week, which does make the timing of the CoD beta seem very deliberate.
How much market share can the new Battlefield game pull away from CoD? Only time will tell, but it will certainly be interesting to see it all play out as a spectator.
For now, though, you've got a few more hours to get the most out of the CoD BO7 beta. Have fun with it while you can!
