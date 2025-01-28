So, what will change when Season 2 releases? As expected, there will be a large patch to usher in the new content.

As well as new weapons and perks, there's a new Zombies map called The Tomb.

We can't wait to jump in where the last Zombies episode left off, and try out the new Staff of Ice.

Alongside these big new features, however, the patch might also tweak other aspects of the game.

Let's take a closer look at today's CoD BO6 update.

Let's start with the big, obvious ones. The reason for today's update is the release of Black Ops 6's second season (which you can read more about now).

Brand new map The Tomb will be included, and with it the Shock Mimic enemy and Staff of Ice.

There will also be three new launch maps (Bounty, Dealership and Lifetime), new weapons, new modes, and even a Terminator bundle to drop mid-season.

And let's not forget the Valentine's Day Limited-Time modes (Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance-Off), so you can celebrate with your significant other if the restaurant's fully booked.

The complete list of patch notes has been released officially, and you can check out the official blog post now.

We'll share a few of the changes below (taken straight from the blog post):

Events

The Terminator Skull Drop Event (Feb 6th-20th)

Shadow Hunt (Feb 13th-20th)

Progression and Prestige

Addressed an issue that was causing the "Congratulations, you've Mastered Prestige" screen to appear after every match for some Prestige Master players

Addressed an issue that would occasionally occur after Quick-Resuming Black Ops 6 that would incorrectly display all other players as Level 1 with default customisation

Players who've reached Max Level will now see a reminder that they have a Prestige available after each match

Players who've reached Max Level will now see a "Prestige Available" treatment on the Prestige Tile in the Barracks Progression menu

Prestige Master Ribbons will now display in the player details when inspecting a player from the Lobby

Players can now tab between individual Prestiges (L1/R1 on PlayStation, LB/RB on Xbox) when viewing an individual Prestige's rewards via the Prestige screen

The player's current Prestige Master Ribbon and Icon milestone will now be highlighted by default whenever they enter the Prestige Master screen

Camos

Players can now equip any unlocked Special Camos to a Weapon as soon as they've unlocked any five Military Camos for that weapon. Previously, players needed to unlock all nine Military Camos for at least one mode to equip Special Camos

Challenge progress bars now appear below Special Camo and Mastery Camo swatches on the Camo tab in the Gunsmith

The currently equipped Camo will now be highlighted by default when entering the Camo tab in the Gunsmith (if applicable)

Social

Added a "Favorites Only" Filter to the Friends List that can be used to display only Favorite Friends

Player mic indicators will now appear when viewing the Party Channel or Game Channel

"Sort by Progression" and "Sort by Rank" will now display the applicable Level or Rank icons in the Friends List, regardless of which mode the player is viewing the Social menu from

Dark Ops Calling Cards that you haven't unlocked yet yourself will no longer appear as "Classified" when viewed in another player's Calling Card Showcase

Gameplay

Increased both jump speed and successive jump height with one unmodified successive jump

Increased the speed of the parachute cut animation, making cutting a parachute and readying your weapon significantly faster

Increased player velocity when landing from a cut parachute land, for smoother transition into full sprint

Pings have been replaced with an outline that is not visible through walls but will still appear on targets through smoke

Tracker can now mark up to five targets simultaneously. Engaging a sixth target will remove the outline from the first target

The weapon handling component of Dexterity has been enhanced and is now a default perk for all Warzone players

The Mountaineer perk returns in Slot 1, replacing Dexterity. Fall damage reduction has been significantly improved compared to the current version with Dexterity, though it's not as powerful as its iteration in Modern Warfare III

New Weapons

PPSh-41 Submachine Gun

Cypher 091 Assault Rifle

Feng 82 Light Machine Gun

TR2 Marksman Rifle

As we said, there's a lot more information on the official blog, so be sure to take a look if you're curious!

