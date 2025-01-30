One error that is disrupting the experience for many involves Black Ops 6 thinking players are attempting to play using an older version of the game.

Thankfully, there are a handful of useful fixes that should get fans returning to action as fast as possible.

Here, find out how to fix the 'join failed different version error' affecting Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

What is the join failed different version error in CoD BO6?

Call of Duty.

The join failed different version error occurs when Call of Duty thinks players are attempting to access the servers with an older version of the game.

In most cases, the error appears when players are attempting to join their friends before starting a match.

Treyarch says it is aware of the issue, meaning a surefire fix isn't far away. In the meantime, there are some workarounds that stop it from appearing.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to fix the join failed different version error in CoD BO6

Restart the game

The first, and arguably the most effective, way to stop the error from appearing is by restarting Call of Duty.

Whether it's on PC or consoles, rebooting the game should allow players back into the action.

If that doesn't work, fear not! There are still plenty of other options to try.

Although you may have downloaded the Season 2 update when it rolled out, there's always a chance Treyarch has applied smaller adjustments to Black Ops 6.

Here's how to check if there's an update causing the error:

Leave the game

On your platform, check for an update

Download the latest update if there is one

Restart the PC or console

Relaunch Black Ops 6

If neither of those two solutions work, it's worth contacting the Activision support team to see if they can offer any additional assistance.

Visit their website and follow the steps to get in touch with a representative who can help further.

If support doesn't help, players should wait until Treyarch releases another update that includes a fix to solve the error once and for all.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.