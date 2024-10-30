Alongside these, the popular Dark Ops challenges have made a return, much to the delight of fans wanting the hardest of tasks to complete.

Dark Ops has featured in Black Ops titles since Black Ops 3 – and with great difficulty come great rewards to obtain.

Here, find a full list of Black Ops 6 Dark Ops challenges and how you can complete them.

What are the CoD BO6 Dark Ops challenges?

Dark Ops is a category of challenges that appear in the Black Ops 6 Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Some of them are much harder to complete than others, but if you want to earn a 100 per cent calling card, they're required to earn the reward.

Some of them will take several attempts to complete, as you're going to need your best skills to stop other players from halting your progress.

Full list of CoD BO6 Dark Ops challenges

Check out the full list of Black Ops 6 Dark Ops challenges and what you need to do to complete them:

Campaign

Phantom Presence - Sneak through the black site intel centre without being detected in the Most Wanted mission.

Endless Options - Destroy all of the SCUD missiles without using C4 in the Hunting Season mission.

- Missing Persons - Stash five bodies inside lockers in the Under the Radar mission.

- Keneticist - Complete the time trial in a single attempt in the Separation Anxiety Mission.

Zombies

Another Round? - Reach Round 100 in a Zombies match.

- Invincible - Reach Round 30 without being downed.

- Well That Was a Waste - Get downed within 10 seconds of using the Perkaholic GobbleGum.

- Harbinger of Doom - Kill 100 enemies with one Scorestreak.

- Social Distancing - Reach Round 20 without taking any damage.

- Terminal - Complete the main Terminus Easter Egg after Round 50 in a Standard match.

- Liberated - Complete the main Liberty Falls Easter Egg in 30 minute or less in a Standard match.

- Reaper of the Undead - Kill 1,000,000 Zombies.

- Armed to the Teeth - Equip three Pack-a-Punch Level III, Legendary Rarity weapons with Ammo Mods and eight Perks.

- Strike! - Score 300 points while bowling in Liberty Falls.

- Gummed Up - Use 25 GobbleGums in a single Zombies match.

- Yo Ho Ho - Earn 20,000 Essence without getting hit while using the Cursed Relic on Terminus.

- Light 'Em Up - Kill 10 Ignited Elite Zombies using the Big Game Augment for Napalm Burst in a single Zombies match.

- Good Enough - Reach Round 20 using your starting loadout with no upgrades.

- Box Addict - Purchase every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single Zombies match.

- Fatale - Kill two Amalgams with one shot.

- Kunoichi - Kill three Zombies, two Special Zombies and an Elite Zombie with a single use of Aether Shroud with Void Sheath Augments equipped.

- Sticks N' Stones - Reach Round 25 solo using melee weapons, Combat Axes and the Melee Macchiato Perk.

Black Ops 6 Zombies. Activision

Multiplayer

Frenzy Killer - Score a Frenzy Kill medal (five rapid kills).

- Mega Killer - Score a Mega Kill medal (six rapid kills).

- Ultra Killer - Score an Ultra Kill medal (seven rapid kills).

- Chain Killer - Score a Kill Chain medal (more than seven rapid kills).

- Relentless Killer - Score a Relentless medal (20 kills without dying).

- Brutal Killer - Score a Brutal medal (25 kills without dying).

- Nuclear Killer - Score a Nuke (30 kills without dying).

- Nuked Out - Score a Nuke in Free-for-All without using any Scorestreaks.

- Very Nuclear - Score a Nuke with 25 different weapons.

- 2 Birds 1 Stone - Score a Collateral medal outside of Hardcore game modes.

- Accidentally on Purpose - Score a kill with an environmental hazard.

- Return to Sender - Score a kill by throwing back a Frag Grenade they had thrown at you.

- Circus Act - Score a Bankshot medal.

- Buzzsaw - Score three Triple Kill medals or better in Hardcore matches.

- Ace! - Score four Ace medals.

- Hit Job - Score one Finishing Move.

- 100K - Score 100,000 Eliminations.

- Go Loooong! - Score a long-distance Combat Axe kill, Semtex stick, or Drill Charge stick.

- Too Hardcore for Hardcore - Score 10 kills without dying once in a Hardcore match.

- Dark Indeed - Earn the Dark Matter Mastery Camo in Multiplayer.

- Double Trouble - Kill both enemies in a Gunfight match with a single shot or explosion.

- Hard Breakup - Score seven Finishing Moves in one match.

- Blunt Trauma - Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke Grenade.

