Looking back on the 20 DLC packs for Civ 6, we're predicting that the only way is up for its successor.

So, is there a Civilization 7 roadmap? And if so, what can we expect in the coming months?

Let's take a look the confirmed DLC plans.

Is there an official Civ 7 roadmap?

At the time of writing, we know Firaxis Games' plans for Civ 7 right up until October this year.

From major updates to new leaders, events, and challenge releases, it's going to be an eventful year.

The following graphic was released on the Dev Diary section of the official website:

Civ 7 roadmap.

What to expect from Civ 7 DLC plans

As the graphic shows, there's lots of content and updates on the way in the coming months. But let's break it down.

March 2025

Crossroads of the World Collection coming early March

1.1.0 Major Update coming early March

Crossroads of the World Collection coming late March

1.1.1 Update coming late March

Between April and September 2025

Right to Rule Collection (paid DLC)

Free content update for all players

Although that's all we know at the time of writing, there's bound to be much more. Additional content for Civ 6 was released right up until 2023 (five years after its initial release), so we expect much the same here.

Plus, the graphic ends with the words "more to come", so expect plenty of noise and speculation across message boards and social media.

As soon as we know more, we'll be sure to update this very page.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.