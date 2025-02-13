Civilization 7 leaders: Full list of Civ 7 leaders explained
If you’re looking to pick up Civilization 7, you’ll want to know all about its leaders before starting a campaign or multiplayer game.
Fortunately, we’re here with a who’s who of the Civ 7 leaders – detailing how many leaders are in the game, who they are and what their unique abilities, attributes, agendas and starting biases are.
There’s a lot to get through, and we’ve linked to the official YouTube video of each leader from the developers so you can get a proper grip of what each one is about before diving into a match.
Keep reading for the full list of Civilization 7 leaders and what each one does.
How many Civ 7 leaders are there?
At launch, in the base game, there are 20 leaders in Civilization 7. Including DLC, meanwhile, there are 26 Civ 7 leaders.
A few of the base game leaders have alternate Persona styles – such as Ashoka’s World Conqueror – which are included in the Founders Content Pack DLC, which comes with the Founders Edition of the game.
Tecumseh, meanwhile, is included in the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack DLC, which is included in the Deluxe and Founders Editions of the game and was a pre-order bonus for the Standard Edition until 11th February 2025.
You can purchase all DLC separately.
To get Napoleon, you’ll need to link your Civilization 7 game to your 2K Account.
More leaders are sure to be added to the game as parts of future expansions and DLC packs, too.
Full list of Civilization 7 leaders
Here is the full list of Civilization 7 leaders (including DLC) at the time of the game’s launch (all information from the official Civ 7 website) – click on their names to watch their trailers:
Amina
Unique Ability
Warrior-Queen of Zazzau: Increased Resource Capacity in Cities. Increased Gold per Age for each Resource assigned to Cities. Increased Combat Strength for all Units on Plains and Desert tiles
Attributes
- Economic
- Militaristic
Agendas
- Desert of the Warrior Queen: If the player has more Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles than Amina, Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount. If the player has no Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles, Increase Relationship by a Small Amount
Starting Biases
- Plains
- Desert
Ashoka – World Renouncer (base game)
Unique Ability
- Dhammaraja: Adds Food in Cities for excess Happiness beyond a set amount. Increased Food in all Settlements during a Celebration. All Buildings gain a Happiness adjacency for all Improvements
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Expansionist
Agenda
- Without Sorrow: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player with the highest Happiness yield. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player that has the lowest Happiness yield
No starting bias.
Ashoka – World Conqueror Persona (Founders Content Pack DLC)
Unique Ability
- Devaraja: Increased Production in Cities for excess Happiness beyond a set amount. Increased Production in Settlements not founded by you. Declaring a Formal War grants a Celebration. Large increase to Combat Strength against Fortified Districts for all Units during a Celebration
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Militaristic
Agenda
- Without Regret: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with the Leader whose lands cover the most tiles and Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the one with the least
No starting bias.
Augustus
Unique Ability
- Imperium Maius: Adds Production in the Capital for every Town. Increased Gold towards purchasing Buildings in Towns. Can purchase Culture Buildings in Towns
Attributes
- Cultural
- Expansionist
Agendas
- Restitutor Orbis: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for each Town in other players' empires. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for each City (excluding Capital) in other players' empires
No starting bias.
Benjamin Franklin
Unique Ability
- The First American: Increased Science per Age on Production Buildings in Cities. Increased Production towards constructing Production Buildings. Increased Science per Age from active Endeavors you started or supported. Can have multiple Endeavors of the same type active at a time
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Scientific
Agendas
- Civic Virtue: Increase Relationship gains with players that share a Government with him. Decrease Relationship with players that don't share a Government with him
No starting bias.
Catherine the Great
Unique Ability
- Star of the North: Increased Culture per Age on displayed Great Works. Buildings with Great Work slots gain an additional slot. Cities settled in Tundra gain Science equal to a percentage of their Culture per turn
Attributes
- Cultural
- Scientific
Agendas
- Dusha: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with player who has the most Great Works. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player with the least. Catherine the Great must have a Great Work for this to take effect
Starting bias
- Tundra
Charlemagne
Unique Ability
- Father of Europe: Military and Science Buildings receive a Happiness adjacency for Quarters. Gain a set number of free Cavalry Units, once unlocked, when entering a Celebration. Increased Combat Strength for Cavalry Units during a Celebration
Attributes
- Militaristic
- Scientific
Agendas
- The Golden Shepherd: Increase Relationship by Medium Amount with whichever player has triggered the most Celebrations. If there is a tie, Increase Relationship by Small Amount to tieholders. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with whoever has triggered the fewest Celebrations. If there's a tie, Decrease Relationship by Small Amount to tieholders
Starting Biases
- Rivers
Confucius
Unique Ability
- Keju: Increased Growth Rate in Cities. Increased Science from Specialists
Attributes
- Expansionist
- Scientific
Agendas
- Guanxi: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for having the most Specialists in an empire. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount for the leader with the least amount of Specialists in an empire. Only triggers if Confucius has at least one Specialist
Starting Bias
- Grassland
Friedrich – Oblique (base game)
Unique Ability
- Berlin Academy: Army Commanders start with the Merit Commendation (increased Command Radius range). Gain an Infantry Unit when you construct a Science Building
Attributes
- Militaristic
- Scientific
Agendas
- To Arms!: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount with the empire that has the least amount of Military Units on the map. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount with the empire that has the most amount of Military Units on the map
No starting bias.
Friedrich – Baroque Persona (Founders Content Pack DLC)
Unique Ability
- Hohenfriedberger Marsch: Gain a Great Work upon capturing a Settlement for the first time. Gain an Infantry Unit when you construct a Culture Building
Attributes
- Cultural
- Militaristic
Agendas
- Parisian Sensibilities: Increase Relationship per built Wonder in the Capital by a Medium Amount. Decrease Relationship per Building in the Capital by a Small Amount
No starting bias.
Harriet Tubman
Unique Ability
- Combahee Raid: Increased Influence towards initiating Espionage Actions. Gain a set amount of War Support on all wars declared against you. Units ignore Movement penalties from Vegetated tiles
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Militaristic
Agendas
- Veracity: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount once for each formal war the player declared. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount once for each surprise war the player declared
Starting Biases
- Vegetated
Hatshepsut
Unique Ability
- God's Wife of Amun: Adds Culture for every imported Resource. Increased Production towards the construction of Buildings and Wonders in Cities adjacent to Navigable Rivers
Attributes
- Cultural
- Economic
Agendas
- Wonders of Iteru: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount if you have more Wonders than Hatshepsut. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount if you have less Wonders
Starting Biases
- Navigable Rivers
- Desert
Himiko – Queen of Wa (base game)
Unique Ability
- Friend of Wei: Gain a Unique Endeavor called 'Friend of Wei' that can be performed in an Alliance to grant you and your ally increased Science. Can support Endeavors for free. Adds Science per Age for every leader you're Friendly or Helpful with
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Scientific
Agendas
- Yamatai: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Culture and Happiness Buildings. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Science and Gold Buildings
No starting bias.
Himiko – High Shaman Persona (Founders Content Pack DLC)
Unique Ability
- Miko of Amaterasu: Increased Happiness per Age on Happiness Buildings. Increased Production towards constructing Happiness Buildings. Gain increased Culture but slightly reduced Science, with increased effects during a Celebration
Attributes
- Cultural
- Diplomatic
Agendas
- Shaman Queen: Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with constructed Science and Gold Buildings. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount per Settlement with Culture and Happiness Buildings
No starting bias.
Ibn Battuta
Unique Ability
- The Marvels of Traveling: Gains multiple Attribute points after the first Civic in every Age. Increased Sight for all Units. Gain a Unique Endeavor called Trade Maps that lets you gradually see other Leaders' explored areas
Attributes
- Wildcard
Agendas
- Far and Wide: Increase Relationship by a Large Amount with the player who has uncovered the most Fog of War tiles. If there is a tie, Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount to tieholders. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount with the player who has uncovered the fewest Fog of War tiles
Starting Biases
- Flat
Isabella
Unique Ability
- Seven Cities of Gold: Gain Gold every time you discover a Natural Wonder, increased if the Natural Wonder is in Distant Lands. Receive additional tile yields from Natural Wonders, additional Gold towards purchasing Naval Units, and reduced Gold maintenance costs for Naval Units
Attributes
- Economic
- Expansionist
Agendas
Wonderlust: Decrease Relationship by a Large Amount per Natural Wonder in the player's borders. If no Natural Wonders are possessed by the player, Increase Relationship by a Small Amount
Starting Biases
- Coast
- Natural Wonders
José Rizal
Unique Ability
- Pambansang Bayani: When gaining rewards from a Narrative Event, gain additional Culture and Gold per Age. Increased Celebration duration and Happiness towards Celebrations. Has additional Narrative Events
Attributes
- Cultural
- Diplomatic
Agendas
- Kapwa: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most active Endeavors started. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most active Sanctions started. If there is a tie between the players with the most active Endeavors or Sanctions, then Increase or Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount accordingly
Starting Bias
- Tropical
Lafayette
Unique Ability
- Hero of Two Worlds: Gains a Unique Endeavor called 'Reform', which grants an additional Social Policy slot. Supporting this Endeavor also grants the other Leader an additional Social Policy slot. Increased Combat Strength for every Tradition, but not Policy, slotted in the Government. Increased Culture and Happiness per Age in Settlements. These effects are increased further in Distant Lands
Attributes
- Cultural
- Diplomatic
Agendas
- French Quarters: Increase Relationship by a Small Amount for the player with the most Urban Districts with all Building slots filled. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount for the player with the least Urban Districts
Starting Bias
- Coast
Machiavelli
Unique Ability
- Il Principe: Gain additional Influence per Age. Gain a set amount of Gold per Age when your Diplomatic Action proposals are accepted, or even more Gold per Age when they are rejected. Ignore Relationship requirements for declaring Formal Wars. You can Levy Military Units from City-States you are not Suzerain of
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Economic
Agendas
- The Spider: If not at war with Machiavelli, increase Relationship by Medium Amount for each other war
No starting bias.
Napoleon – Emperor Persona (link your 2K Account to Civ 7)
Unique Ability
- Empereur des Français: Gains a Unique Diplomatic Action that reduces the Trade Route capacity for a target civilisation and causes massive Grievances. Increased Gold per Age for every leader you're Unfriendly or Hostile with
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Economic
Agenda
- Napoleonic Code: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with the player that has the smallest standing army. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player that has the largest standing navy
No starting bias.
Napoleon – Revolutionary Persona (link your 2K Account to Civ 7)
Unique Ability
- La Grande Armée: Increased Movement for all Land Units. Defeating an enemy Unit provides Culture equal to a percentage of its Combat Strength
Attributes
- Cultural
- Militaristic
Agenda
- Culture from Conquest: Decrease Relationship by Small Amount for every Alliance made between other players. Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the highest Culture Per Turn score
No starting bias.
Pachacuti
Unique Ability
- Earth Shaker: All Buildings gain a Food adjacency for Mountains. Specialists adjacent to Mountains do not cost Happiness maintenance
Attributes
- Economic
- Expansionist
Agendas
- Mountain King: Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the least Mountains in their territory. Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount for the player with the most Mountains in their territory
Starting Biases
- Mountains
Tecumseh (Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack DLC)
Unique Ability
- Nicaakiyakoolaakwe: Increased Food and Production per Age in Settlements for every City-State you are Suzerain of. Increased Combat Strength for all your Units for every City-State you are Suzerain of
Attributes
- Diplomatic
- Militaristic
Agendas
- Suzerain of the World: Decrease Relationship by a Large Amount when a player disperses an Independent, and Increase Relationship by a Small Amount if player does not have an active "Befriend Independent" Project active
Starting Biases
- Grassland
- Plains
Trưng Trắc
Unique Ability
- Hai Bà Trưng: Gain a set number of free Promotions on your first Commander. Your Commanders gain additional experience. Gain increased Science in Cities on Tropical tiles; this bonus is increased during any Formal War you declare
Attributes
- Militaristic
- Scientific
Agendas
- Van Minh: Decrease Relationship by Medium Amount with the player who has the greatest amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, Decrease Relationship a Small Amount with tie holders. Increase Relationship by Medium Amount with the player who has the least amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, Increase Relationship a Small Amount with tie holders
Starting Biases
- Vegetated
- Tropical
Xerxes – King of Kings (base game)
Unique Ability
- Crusher of Rebellions: Increased Combat Strength for Units that are attacking in neutral or enemy territory. Gain Culture and Gold per Age upon capturing a Settlement for the first time. Gain increased Gold in all Settlements, increased even further in Settlements not founded by you. Increased Settlement limit per Age
Attributes
- Economic
- Militaristic
Agendas
- Lord of Fire: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount when a player is not at war. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount when a player is at war
Starting Bias
- Desert
Xerxes – The Achaemenid Persona (Deluxe Content Pack DLC)
Unique Ability
- Silk Road: Increased Trade Route limit with all other leaders. Creating a Trade Route or Road with a Merchant provides Culture and Gold per Age. Increased Culture and Gold per Age on Unique Buildings and Unique Improvements
Attributes
- Cultural
- Economic
Agendas
- Lord of Coin: Decrease Relationship by a Medium Amount if player has a greater or equal number of Trade Routes compared to Xerxes. Increase Relationship by a Small Amount if player has fewer Trade Routes than Xerxes
Starting Bias
- Desert
