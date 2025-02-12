That said, the newest patch is only available for those on Windows, Mac, Linux and Steam Deck, with a console update presumably coming later down the line. As a result, one of the biggest changes has affected crossplay in a big way.

To break everything down, we've rounded up all the latest details and patch notes surrounding Civilization 7 and its day one update.

Civilization 7. 2K

The day one patch for Civilization 7 looks to address a host of improvements and tweaks across its gameplay, artificial intelligence, user interface and camera.

It's technically more of a day two patch (as of 10th February), with the game being available five days early if you picked up the Deluxe or Founders Edition.

"Today’s 1.0.1 Patch 2 for PC addresses some player feedback received during Advanced Access and is the first in a series of upcoming patches intended to do so.

"Stay tuned for larger, more substantive updates to come in the future," wrote developer Firaxis Games in a blog post.

Most notably, though, crossplay between PC and console has temporarily been disabled due to the patch only being available on PC platforms. It's still possible to crossplay across PC to PC and console to console, in the meantime.

Some other changes are that City States will now turn into Friendly Independent Powers on Age Transition instead of disappearing completely, ports can now be built on Navigable Rivers, and AI now offers high-value cities less often during Peace Deals.

A camera issue has been fixed on native resolutions where the camera would focus on the lower end of the map when clicking on the minimap too.

Full patch notes for Civilization 7

Hawaii Civilization in Civilization 7. 2K

The full patch notes from the 1.0.1 patch 2 for Civilization 7 can be read in full below:

Gameplay

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

Fixed an issue causing Ages in Epic and Marathon speed games to be shorter than intended.

City States will now turn into Friendly Independent Powers on Age Transition instead of disappearing completely. They will also now start with more units in Exploration and Modern Ages.

Fixed inconsistencies with Naval Combat.

Naval Units will use the correct Combat Strength values when attacking another Naval Unit in all instances.

Naval Units will properly take reciprocal damage after attacking another Naval Unit.

Naval Units will more consistently move into the attacked tile after defeating another Naval Unit.

Completing the final milestone of a Legacy Path no longer adds Age Progress in the Modern Age to ensure you have more time to complete a Victory.

Towns will now switch their focus back to Growing town automatically if they are no longer eligible for their chosen Focus (for example, if their population decreases) until they are eligible again.

Future Civic is now repeatable in all Ages. The cost of Future Tech and Future Civic will now increase more when repeated.

Fixed an issue after too many bonuses to Growth where Food needed for the next growth event became negative.

Improvements to Rail Networks aimed at increasing the reliability of Settlements connecting to the Rail Network over water by building Ports. This should apply as long as the Capital either has a Port or is connected by rail to a settlement with a Port.

Made improvements to the Loyalty Crisis in the Antiquity Age, including giving the ability to purchase Villas in towns during this crisis, giving another way to manage the happiness of your settlements.

A note about cross-play multiplayer: To expedite updates to the PC experience, we will sometimes deploy patches to PC at a different cadence than we do on consoles - including today's Patch 1.0.1. As a result, cross-play between PC players and console players is temporarily disabled. This will have no impact on console players attempting cross-platform play with other console players, nor on PC-to-PC multiplayer.

AI

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

AI will now offer high-value Cities less often during Peace Deals.

In Modern, AI will now declare war less often at the start of the age.

In Modern, AI will now consider Ideology more before Declaring War or offering Peace.

Other Leaders now have a decreased desire for war if neither party has an Ideology.

Other Leaders now have an increased desire for war with players of Opposing ideologies.

Other Leaders now have a decreased desire for Peace with players of opposing Ideologies.

Camera

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

Fixed an issue on native-resolutions where the camera would focus on the lower end of the map when clicking on the minimap.

UI

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

Replaced the Simplified Chinese font with the font used in Civilization VI while we work on additional improvements for future patches.

Fixed an issue where the Settlement menu fails to open when clicking on a non-player's Settlement Banner in gameplay.

Fixed an issue where yield icons fail to populate on the now available buildings when converting a town to city.

Fixed an issue where some text was cut off on the Global Yields Breakdown screen.

Added a notification for completed Espionage actions, so that you can more easily check the results of their Espionage actions.

City projects no longer appear to be purchasable.

Your current religion is now displayed first in the belief picker tabs.

Fixed an issue where a District’s health bar would remain on-screen after being fully healed.

Fixed an issue where Leaders fail to have a portrait when the relationship has changed during gameplay.

Improved the alignment of leader names and portraits on the Age Summary, when viewing the Overview screen of the Victories Rankings.

Fixed an issue where the background color remains the default color when the user changes it in the Player Customize tab.

Improved the spacing between Civ descriptions, unique units and building icons on loading screen.

General 1.0.1 patch (7th February)

General game stability improvements, including regional game crashes.

Fixed a bug for players on Mac that were experiencing Mac system sounds whenever keypresses were made in game.

For all the latest patch notes, head to the Civilization 7 official website where details on all the patches since 5th February can be found.

Civilization 7 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

