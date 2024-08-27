Wukong is a huge game with lots of side quests and hidden areas - the Great Pagoda perhaps being the most mysterious.

So, is it just there for decoration, or is there something else to this pretty shrine?

Let's take a closer look at the Great Pagoda, from its exact location to its reason for existing.

How to reach the Great Pagoda in Black Myth: Wukong explained

Before we starting diving into its purpose, we'll walk you through how to get there.

It's in the Pagoda Realm, which is the second main region of Chapter 3. You'll be teleported here after beating the Kang-Jin Loong boss.

After progressing through the lower region, you'll find a set of stairs that lead to Upper Pagoda. Keep moving forwards and upwards until you come across Captain Wise-Voice, yet another boss (we're afraid).

He's not too difficult, though, so there's something. Just keep hitting his toe until he exposes his weak spot, then punish.

After the fight, head outside and you'll eventually find yet another set of stairs. They will take you to the Snow-Veiled Trail and its respective shrine.

From the trail, cross the wooden bridge, take a left, then keep going for a bit. Eventually, you'll come to a huge snowfield.

The Great Pagoda is on the other side of a big door at the end.

What does the Great Pagoda do in Black Myth: Wukong?

Now we're here, what do we do? Is it just a pretty room that's here for its own sake?

Well, if you're here in Chapter 3 and you haven't completed the game yet, then yes.

However, if you've finished the base game, beaten plenty of secret bosses, finished a plethora of side quests, then the Great Pagoda is the gateway to a whole new ending to Black Myth: Wukong.

You'll need to come back here after you've beaten the game. Do not start a New Game+, but continue the same game after the credits have rolled.

You'll notice that all six paintings adorn the wall of the Great Pagoda (each one representing the game's chapters). Also, make sure you have done the following:

Unlocked the Monkey King armour set and Jingubang.

Completed all secret areas.

Completed the Treasure Hunter side quest.

If you've done all of this, then a whole new area will be revealed on your return to the Great Pagoda. Expect more story, more beautiful scenery, and more tough bosses. Good luck!

